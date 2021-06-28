Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Test Kits Market Report 2021 - Market is Poised to Decline by $2.48 Billion to 2025, Progressing at a CAGR of -17%
Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC coronavirus test kits market is poised to decline by $2.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over -17%
The market is driven by the increasing incidence of coronavirus and new product launches.
The report on coronavirus test kits market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coronavirus test kits market in APAC analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the government initiative in creating awareness about coronavirus as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market in APAC growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market in APAC vendors that include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Co Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the coronavirus test kits market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
Co Diagnostics Inc.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.
QIAGEN NV
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hzet0
