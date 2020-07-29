Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Mode ; Application ; Fit Type ; End User ; and Country

The aerospace fiber optic cables market in Asia Pacific was valued US$ 471. 17million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 668. 63million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 8%from 2020 to 2027.

The fiber optic cables are 10 - 15 times lighter than copper cables.This factor has significantly attracted a large number of military aircraft manufacturers and owing to this; the manufacturers are continuously integrating fiber optic cables instead of copper cables.



This factor is catalyzing the business of aerospace fiber optic cables market players.The reduction in military aircraft weight facilitates the defense aircraft pilots to maneuver the aircraft easily and enables the military forces or the aircraft manufacturer to increase the aircraft payload capacity.



Since the aircraft cabling system contributes significant weight to the aircraft, emphasize reducing the cabling weight has become a mainstream activity among the military aircraft manufacturers.The increase in attention towards the reduction of weight of military aircraft using a lightweight cabling system is supporting the growth of the aerospace fiber optic cables market.



In order to develop and deliver technology-rich aircraft to different commercial airlines and business jet owners, the aircraft manufacturers are procuring increased volumes of fiber optic cabling systems that help the airframe manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft. This, in turn, benefits the owners to integrate an increased number of technologies ranging from a higher number of seats, IFE systems, SATCOM equipment, avionics, and others. Pertaining to the factors above mentioned, the demand for fiber optic cables is staggering among the airlines, business jet owners, which is compelling the aircraft manufacturers to opt for fiber optic cables, which is catalyzing the aerospace fiber optic cables market.

Based on application, the aerospace fiber optic cables market is divided into radar system, flight management system, cabin management system, in-flight entertainment system, electronic warfare, avionics, others.Avionics segment held the largest share of the market.



The avionics plays a crucial role in modern-day aircraft.The aircraft manufacturers, avionics manufacturers, and several governing authorities are continuously emphasizing upgradation of avionics for commercial aircraft as well as military aircraft.



With an objective to reduce weight of the aircraft, the demand for lightweight avionics components and associated technologies is surging, which is increasing the demand for fiber optic cables as these cables are much lighter in weight as compared to the existing copper cables. This factor is supporting the growth of aerospace fiber optic cables market from the avionics segment.

The Asia Pacific aerospace fiber optic cables market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia Pacific aerospace fiber optic cables market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific aerospace fiber optic cables market. A few of the players operating in the Asia Pacific aerospace fiber optic cables market are Amphenol Corporation, AFL, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corp.), Nexans S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., TE Connectivity, Prysmian Group, and OFS Fitel, LLC.

