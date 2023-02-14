Asia hedge funds post strongest month in January since 2016 - Goldman

Summer Zhen
·2 min read
A giant display of stock indexes in Shanghai

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - After seeing record outflows in 2022, Asia-focused hedge funds posted a 5.3% gain in a January rally to mark their best monthly performance in years, bolstered mainly by a rebound in Chinese share prices, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The funds' performance in January, the strongest in Goldman Sachs records going back to 2016, comes as China's economy reopens after years of COVID-19 curbs and U.S. interest rates appear to be close to a peak.

MSCI's Asia Pacific stocks index soared 7.8% last month, outperforming the rest of the world.

For hedge funds, the best gains in January had come from a strategy of taking long and short positions in Chinese shares based on company fundamentals, Goldman Sachs said. The strategy returned 7.7% in January. Taking the same approach to Japanese shares yielded 2.6%.

A separate gauge by Eurekahedge also showed Asian hedge funds rallied for the third consecutive month in January, with a 4.8% rise.

Asia-focused hedge funds dropped an average 8% last year, with a net outflow of $7.7 billion from Asia ex-Japan funds, according to Eurekahedge data from With Intelligence. Including Japan, the outflow was $8.5 billion.

Don Steinbrugge, founder and chief executive of Agecroft Partners, a hedge fund consulting firm based in New York, said Asia-focused hedge funds were significantly under-represented in most global investors' portfolios. The under exposure had increased over the past years as investors had shifted assets out of Asia and into North America and Europe, Steinbrugge said.

Investors' interest in Asia and China this year should increase due to a weakening of the U.S. dollar and more attractive valuations of regional stocks relative to the U.S. markets, he said.

"European and U.S. investors view China's change in COVID policy as positive," he said, referring to the abandonment of pandemic controls in late 2022. But "some investors want to wait and see a stabilization of the real estate market."

The Asia macro strategy - betting on macroeconomic and political trends - returned 6%, while Asia equity long/short gained 5% and Asia credit long/short gained 4%. The Asia multi-strategy lost 1% in January, Feb. 14 Eurekahedge data shows.

Steinbrugge expects macro strategies that have a lower correlation to market, to continue to gain momentum based on their strong performance last year, while a significant amount of assets in the equity long/short strategies could move to Asia or China.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Bradley Perrett)

Latest Stories

  • Ford to cut 3,800 engineering, administration jobs in Europe

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford plans to cut 3,800 product development and administration jobs in Europe in the next three years, the company said on Tuesday, citing rising costs and the need for a leaner structure as it pivots production to electric vehicles. Around 2,300 jobs will go at the carmaker's Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in the rest of Europe, the company said, adding that it intends to achieve the reductions through voluntary separation programmes. The news comes as a blow to unions who said in late January that the worst-case scenario on the table was 2,500 job cuts in Europe.

  • 'Nobody gives a damn': Home Depot's co-founder says the rise of 'socialism' is making people too lazy, fat and stupid to work — here are 4 stocks to capitalize on that trend

    Feeling lazy? Let your money work for you.

  • Value Investors, Get Ready! 2 TSX Energy Stocks Are Actually Starting to Look Like Deals

    A good time to keep an eye on the sector and some of its most promising constituents is when the tide is turning for better or for worse. The post Value Investors, Get Ready! 2 TSX Energy Stocks Are Actually Starting to Look Like Deals appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why TELUS Stock Is Dipping to 52-Week Lows (Is it Time to Buy?)

    TELUS stock has lost 14% since last year, underperforming its peers. The post Why TELUS Stock Is Dipping to 52-Week Lows (Is it Time to Buy?) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before the Dividend Payouts

    High dividend stocks like Enbridge are about to go ex-dividend very soon. The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before the Dividend Payouts appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Plan to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks for Retirement to Add to Your Portfolio Now

    These high growth companies are profitable, implying their returns could outpace the broader markets by a wide margin. The post Plan to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks for Retirement to Add to Your Portfolio Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • ChatGPT wrote an article about the market in under a minute. Here's what the buzzy AI is thinking about meme stocks, volatility, and the outlook for 2023.

    OpenAI's language-generating tool spat out a surprisingly thorough article with absurd speed and no typos.

  • Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout -sources

    India's Adani Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies in a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research that have battered its stocks and bonds, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The appointment marks the first major effort by Adani Group to defend itself in the wake of a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg that accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has strongly denied the allegations but investors remain concerned.

  • Your best indicator for where the stock market is going in 2023 is the 2-year Treasury yield, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "That's the market indicator that has the most information. And if it continues going up, I would be worried," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • 3 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These tech stocks were at all-time highs, yet are now near 52-week lows. But I would still buy them ahead of a bull market. The post 3 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Bull Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023

    Should you buy BCE stock now? The post 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Jason Stoicevich to lead Canadian operations for Stellantis

    WINDSOR, Ont. — Stellantis North America says Jason Stoicevich will take over the leadership of its Canadian operations, effective immediately. Stoicevich replaces David Buckingham, current lead for operations in Canada, who will retire at the end of May Stellantis includes the Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands. Stoicevich will report to Mark Stewart, Stellantis's chief operating officer for North America. Stellantis announced plans last year to spend $3.6 billion at its ass

  • This New Dividend Aristocrat Looks Dirt Cheap in February 2023

    The Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MI.UN) is a new Dividend Aristocrat that is undervalued in early February. The post This New Dividend Aristocrat Looks Dirt Cheap in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Stocks to Create Growth-Stability Balance in Your TFSA

    With the right mix of stocks, you can easily balance predictable dividend-based income with capital appreciation potential. The post 2 Stocks to Create Growth-Stability Balance in Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2023’s Stock Losers That Could Still Turn the Corner (and They’re on Sale Now)

    The rebound of three stock losers in 2023 are almost certain, because the businesses are thriving. The post 2023’s Stock Losers That Could Still Turn the Corner (and They’re on Sale Now) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Keep Your TFSA Growing

    TFSA investors can keep their balances or nest eggs growing by holding reliable dividend growers in their accounts. The post Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Keep Your TFSA Growing appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This Growth Stock Just Bounced 42% in January

    This growth stock climbed 42% in January alone, and it keeps coming. But should you take your cash and run or hold out for more? The post This Growth Stock Just Bounced 42% in January appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today for Medium-Risk Investors

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) are two top growth stocks I think are worth considering right now. The post 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today for Medium-Risk Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is one incredibly cheap Canadian stock to consider in 2023. The post 4 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.