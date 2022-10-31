Asia File Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:ASIAFLE) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Asia File Corporation Bhd (KLSE:ASIAFLE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Asia File Corporation Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM32m ÷ (RM779m - RM40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Asia File Corporation Bhd has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.2%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Asia File Corporation Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Asia File Corporation Bhd's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Asia File Corporation Bhd doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 4.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Asia File Corporation Bhd in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 35% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you want to continue researching Asia File Corporation Bhd, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

