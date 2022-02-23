Asia Extends Dominance in Global Innovation Ecosystem, Signals New Era for Innovation, Reveals Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 from Clarivate

·5 min read

Companies from Japan constitute more than a third of the list as the shape and pace of global innovation continues to shift east

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released the Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2022 list. Drawing on Clarivate™ data, the annual list identifies the organizations that demonstrate consistent, above-the-bar innovation excellence and which sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

As global ideation patterns change and the way they are measured evolves, the composition of the Top 100 Global Innovators changes too. This year more than half (54) of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 come from Asia, signaling the region's growing dominance on the global innovation stage. The majority presence of Asian companies in this year's list is driven by Japan, which boasts 35 Top 100 Global Innovators. Taiwan achieves nine, Mainland China and South Korea each have five organizations listed.

Asia's dominance is further underlined in the electronics and computing sector, the largest industry sector of this year's Top 100 list, as 26 out of 28 Top 100 companies come from the region. The accelerating technological development efforts within the mobility sector sees the number of automotive firms included this year rise to 12, making the sector the second largest contributor to the list.

Top 100 snapshot
The key findings for 2022 show:

  • The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 come from 12 countries and regions. Japan tops the list with the most Top 100 Global Innovators (35), followed by the United States (18), Taiwan and Germany (nine each), France (eight) and Mainland China and South Korea (five each).

  • A doubling in the number of automotive firms (from six in 2021 to 12 this year) including General Motors and Hyundai, companies predicted in the Innovators to Watch reports1 in 2020 and 2021. Ford, Volkswagen and Kia Motors also feature, joining 11-time Top 100 Global Innovators Honda and Toyota.

  • A 100% increase in the number of aerospace and defense firms, with the addition of Rolls-Royce and the return of Safran and Airbus, all European firms.

  • Growing prominence of electronics manufacturers and semiconductor fabrication firms based in Taiwan; Innovators to Watch AU Optronics, Delta Electronics and Wistron; returnees Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and MediaTek; and the first-time recognition of Realtek Semiconductors.

  • Mainland Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba, another 2021 Innovator to Watch, alongside affiliate and digital payment giant Ant Group are first-time entrants.

  • Three national state-funded research organizations make the list this year – the Industrial Technology Research institute (ITRI), Taiwan as well as the Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), both in France.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, "Global inventive activity today is far higher, more diverse and more complex than a decade ago, when we first launched Top 100 Global Innovators. The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. We congratulate this year's Top 100 companies. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world."

The direction of innovation to come
Using existing trends derived from the measures and metrics of Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 to look ahead, the next four years will likely see a significant acceleration in the pace of global innovation. Almost a third of all patented inventions could publish during this period.2 This wider pool of innovative thinking will likely come from companies in the telecommunications and industrial systems segments, followed by automotive.

View of the top 1,000
Extending the view to the top 1,000 entities reveals the performance of countries, regions and industry sectors, we see:

  • Evidence of the power and scale of innovation is seen at the largest conglomerates such as GE, LG, Hitachi and Siemens.

  • European innovators on average rank highest in the Top 1,000.

  • Academic research focused entities perform large-scale development but lean on industry to commercialize inventions.

Samson concluded, "Innovators today need techniques and data to help them better understand the ecosystem and the influences so that they can thrive in the fast-paced world of modern innovation. At Clarivate, our aim is constant – to provide guidance and clarity to innovators, large and small, everywhere. We acknowledge them for their tireless efforts in advancing the knowledge frontier and in doing so, making the world a better place for all."

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 and who features on this year's list here.

Methodology
Clarivate has recognized the world's innovators with the Top 100 Global Innovators program annually since 2012. The Top 100 Global Innovators model of excellence calculation uses a mathematical foundation focused on comparison. The methodology has been refreshed for 2022, with the new model of innovation measurement focused on consistent high performance and scale in innovativeness, where all ideas compete equally. The report analyzes data in the Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI™) and the Derwent Patents Citation Index™. For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2022 list, see here.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold Mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact
Rebecca Krahenbuhl, External Communications Manager
media.enquiries@clarivate.com

1 Innovators to watch report explores organizations that have improved their rank over time and are progressing in ways that could put them on the pathway to inclusion in the Top 100 list in the future.
2 These calculations exclude utility models (patents with a shorter term focused on simpler technologies).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-extends-dominance-in-global-innovation-ecosystem-signals-new-era-for-innovation-reveals-top-100-global-innovators-2022-from-clarivate-301487521.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c6331.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • McDavid puts up three points as Edmonton Oilers double up Winnipeg Jets 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Germany's Nolte wins Olympic women's bobsleigh gold, Canada's de Bruin 5th

    A poor start in her third run was enough to distance Christine de Bruin from the lead pack and eventually leave the Canadian and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski off the medal podium in Olympic bobsleigh on Saturday. They rebounded with a quicker start in the fourth and final run but recorded a slower finish, placing fifth in a combined time of four minutes 6.37 seconds in the two-woman event at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. "I'm just really proud of us. This experience really shows we're a stron

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • ‘Something very memorable’: Scottie Barnes on Clutch Challenge debacle

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses the Clutch Challenge gaffe at NBA All-Star Weekend, Toronto’s solid stretch of play heading into the break, Fred VanVleet and more.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —