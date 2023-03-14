Ashwagandha Extracts Market Poised to Reach USD 3.2 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 36.8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Ashwagandha also has nutritional benefits such as memory, sports nutrition, aging, immune support, and others. Ashwagandha is also used for losing weight and hence has been collected as a natural weight control solution in the herbal section. Ashwagandha also has a positive effect on enhancing the immune system

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Ashwagandha Extracts Market.

The Global Ashwagandha Extracts Market share is expected to grow at more than 36.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 128 million in 2019.

Ashwagandha Extracts Market Growth in upcoming years

The government of India is widely promoting the usage of ayurvedic medicines by conducting awareness programs and providing subsidies. One of the major problems that are being faced by many people across the globe is insufficient sleep within age groups due to the increasing use of smartphones, electronic devices, and stress. Through various studies, it was found the prevalence of insomnia in 75 million Americans, and 30% with short-term insomnia. Ashwagandha was found to have proven benefits for improving sleep. As well as it works for reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

The Ashwagandha has also proven benefits for reducing blood sugar levels, improving concentration, enhancing brain functioning, and helps to relieve stress. Thus, there is a significant rise in demand for ashwagandha extract from the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing demand for ashwagandha supplements and the increasing popularity of ashwagandha owing to its nutritional and health benefits are creating the upcoming opportunities that would drive the growth of the Ashwagandha Extract Market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/926/ashwagandha-extracts-market/70/#request-a-sample

Drivers

Ashwagandha was found to have proven benefits for improving sleep. As well as it works for reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The Ashwagandha has also proven benefits for reducing blood sugar levels, improving concentration, enhancing brain functioning, and helps to relieve stress. There is a significant rise in demand for ashwagandha extract from the pharmaceutical industry. The government of India is widely promoting the usage of ayurvedic medicines by conducting awareness programs and providing subsidies. There is a growing demand for herbal remedies had increased the demand for the Ashwagandha market. Hence, there can be significant growth in sales in the Ashwagandha Extract Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Ashwagandha Extracts Market covered in this report are:

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd, Quad Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., IDEAL NATURAL EXTRACT, Taos Herb Company, Life Extension, Xian Sgonek Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Ltd., etc.

Recent Developments

02 Aug 2019 --- US-based specialty ingredients supplier NutriScience Innovations and Arjuna Natural have jointly launched what they tout as “the highest potency ashwagandha extract on the market.” Shoden is available as a powder, standardized with 35 percent Withanolide Glycosides – the highest percentage in the market so far – with a recommended dose of 120 mg. Shoden is developed and manufactured by Arjuna and is now available in North America exclusively from NutriScience.

26 Mar 2018 --- Arjuna Natural Ltd launches a high-potency, all-natural Ashwagandha extract: Shoden. Shoden is said to be made up of 35 percent glycowithanolides – the most active component of ashwagandha, which has been used in India for centuries to reduce anxiety and stress. Arjuna Natural Ltd states that this percent of glycowithanolides is high in comparison with similar products on the market.

Attributes Value Ashwagandha Extracts market Share (2022) US$ 128 million Ashwagandha Extracts market Projected Size (2029) US$ 3.2 billion Ashwagandha Extracts market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 36.8%

Browse the full “Ashwagandha Extracts Market by Form (Capsule, Powder, Liquid), Type (Immunity Health, Sleep, Stress & Anxiety, Weight Loss, General Health), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Sports Nutrition) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/926/ashwagandha-extracts-market/

Segment Overview

The Ashwagandha Extracts market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Product Type By Application By End User Capsule

Powder

Liquid Immunity Health Market

Sleep

Stress And Anxiety

Weight Loss

General Health Dietary Supplements

Food And Beverages

Sports Nutrition

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share accounting for 58% in 2021. India is expected to have a major share of the market in the region. The Medical Ayurveda was started in Ancient times in India. Ashwagandha is an important medicinal herb in Ayurveda. The people are having a strong belief in herbal or botanical supplements. Hence, the Asia - Pacific region held the largest market share accounting.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Ashwagandha Extracts Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Ashwagandha Extracts Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Ashwagandha Extracts Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Ashwagandha Extracts industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Ashwagandha Extracts Market vendors

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/926/ashwagandha-extracts-market/70/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Pulse Flours Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7268/pulse-flours-market/

Smart Agriculture Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13369/smart-agriculture-market/

Spine Surgery Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/687/spine-surgery-market/

Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/9599/natural-food-colors-flavors-market/

Dairy Alternatives Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2426/dairy-alternatives-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com



