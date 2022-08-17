Ashton Woods announces leadership changes

Ashton Woods Homes

Alpharetta, GA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods Homes USA L.L.C. (the "Company") today announced that Cory J. Boydston, Chief Financial Officer, has announced her retirement from the Company, effective December 31, 2022. The Company’s Board of Directors has elected Zachary R. Sawyer to succeed Mrs. Boydston as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer upon her retirement.



Mrs. Boydston joined the Company in 2009 and has served as the Chief Financial Officer throughout her tenure with the Company. Mrs. Boydston has been instrumental in driving the Company’s strategic growth, including expansion into new markets and current recognition as one of the largest private homebuilding companies in the country. During Mrs. Boydston’s thirteen-year tenure, the Company grew from approximately $300 million to over $3 billion in annual revenues; completed numerous financings; and executed on strategic and operational initiatives designed to create long-term value to the Company’s owners.

Ken Balogh, the Company’s CEO, stated, “Cory has been a key contributor to Ashton Woods’ leadership team and has been instrumental in our growth and success over the last 13 years. Cory has had a tremendous career over more than three decades in the industry, and on behalf of myself, our leadership team and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Cory for her many contributions and her partnership; it has been a privilege to work with her over these many years. During her tenure, Cory has established and retained a talented finance team, led by Zack Sawyer with whom I also work and partner closely. I am confident Zack will continue Cory’s disciplined approach to the business and commitment to our success, and also confident Zack will lead a successful transition and set the stage for continued success. We are all grateful for Cory’s contributions to our organization and wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

Mr. Sawyer joined the Company in 2008 and has held many roles during his tenure, including in internal audit, corporate accounting, and financial planning and analysis. Mr. Sawyer was promoted to Corporate Controller in 2014 and to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer in 2017. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sawyer was a senior auditor with KMPG, LLP. Mr. Sawyer is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned his B.S. and a Master of Accountancy degree, and is a CPA. Mr. Sawyer will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer.

“It has been an honor and an absolute pleasure to have served in this role with Ashton Woods over the last 13 years and to be a part of this exceptional leadership team and company,” said Mrs. Boydston. “I am proud to have played a role in the many milestones the Company has achieved, and I am confident the Company will continue to prosper with Zack serving as CFO, as I move on to new adventures.”

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 50,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30-plus years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. The company’s industry-leading experience at The Studio and with AW Collections results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning hundreds of national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service, and innovation, and being named a past recipient of the coveted Builder of the Year designation by Builder and Developer Magazine.





