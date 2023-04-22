This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Grab a pair of Snoopy kicks before they’re gone

Cariuma

We're not going to a ballgame, but we are buying some peanuts… or, at least, Peanuts sneakers.

Back for its second collaboration, the internet-favorite sneaker brand Cariuma and the recognizable cartoon characters have once again teamed up to drop two fresh and eco-friendly styles just in time for Earth Day. Both the white and black Oca Low sneakers, a celebrity-worn style, now feature the adored dog Snoopy, and they cost $89.

Plus, in honor of the holiday, you can buy any shoes from the collection or the entire site, and Cariuma will plant 10 trees (instead of the usual two) for each pair purchased between April 22 and April 30.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts Earth Day Off-White Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

The two pairs were created in the Oca Low silhouette, which shoppers say are "very comfortable," and also happen to be the same style that's previously graced the feet of Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren. As for the shoe specs, well, they're made with a removable cushy cork insole, a rubber outsole, and a cotton canvas upper, and overall, they're the "cutest sneakers ever."

Both of the pairs in the drop feature fun images on both the inside and outside of the shoe. On the off-white white pair, Snoopy and Woodstock are watering a newly planted tree, and on the flipside, the image depicts the life cycle of that tree from beginning to end.

The black option reads "Take Care of The Earth" in bright white letters on the inside of the shoe, while the other side has a picture of Snoopy, the Earth, and some tiny red hearts.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts Earth Day Black Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

There are also two Peanuts T-shirts that you can pick up as part of the collaboration — both of which cost $44. Made with organic cotton, they're perfect for lounging, playing, and of course, spending time outside in nature.

Oh, and remember: The Oca Low style is so popular that it once had a 34,000 person waitlist, according to the brand, so it's best to grab these limited-edition styles quickly before they sell out. Shop the Cariuma x Peanuts collaboration now.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts Earth Day Off-White, $44; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Peanuts Earth Day Black, $44; cariuma.com

