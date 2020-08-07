Ashton Kutcher will try to soothe coronavirus pandemic anxiety with a virtual story time

An actor should be a good storyteller, right?

You'll have a chance to find out when Ashton Kutcher participates in COVID Recovery Iowa's "Tell Me a Story" virtual story time.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native will read "The Book With No Pictures" by B.J. Novak in a pre-recorded video.

The movie and TV star's virtual reading session will air at 10 a.m. Monday on the "Tell Me a Story" Facebook page and the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel.

COVID Recovery Iowa offers the story time as part of its array of support activities for Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services, it also offers virtual counseling to all Iowans at no cost.

Kutcher is among many Iowans who, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, have volunteered to read to help Iowa families cope during the pandemic.

"Tell Me a Story" sessions also will provide stories for bilingual children and families.

The service "provides a family-friendly activity and sparks conversations that allow parents and children to connect and focus on something positive," said Mandy Gesme, a mental health therapist for Pathways Behavioral Services. "It may also allow parents to have a few moments to themselves while their children listen to a story."

For more information on COVID Recovery Iowa, visit COVIDrecoveryiowa.org.

Kutcher is no stranger to reading stories to kids.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram in June, the actor connected the experience of choosing a bedtime story to the phrase "Black Lives Matter."

"We all agree all lives matter, but I had a really poignant experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why Black lives matter," Kutcher said. "Usually Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book. Our daughter always gets to go first and tonight as we were reading her book, my son says 'Wait, why don't I get to go first?' "

The 42-year-old actor explained that his wife, actress told their son it's because girls go first.

"'You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first and the reason why is, for some boys, girls don't get a go at all," Kutcher said to his son. "'And so for you and me, girls go first.'"

According to Kutcher, that exchange with his son reflects the importance of saying "Black Lives Matter."

"I think what folks that are writing ‘All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people Black lives don't matter at all," Kutcher said fighting back tears. "So for us, Black lives matter. So, while you may have the best intentions in saying ‘All Lives Matter,' remember, for some people, Black lives don't matter at all."

