Ashton Kutcher says Your Place or Mine mirrors life with Mila Kunis: 'I've had this exact relationship'

For Ashton Kutcher, his upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine is basically art imitating life.

In the film, which is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Reese Witherspoon and Kutcher play Debbie and Peter, two best friends who are polar opposites. She's an accountant with a son living in Los Angeles, and he is a marketing exec and aspiring writer living in New York. When the two decide to swap homes and schedules for a week, they realize that what's missing from their lives might just be each other, naturally.

"I mean, this whole thing, I related to. Somebody that you're friends with for years on end, there's not a romantic connection there, you're just friends, and then suddenly a switch flips and you're suddenly… married and having a life together," Kutcher told Extra. For those unaware, he and Kunis famously played pals-turned-love-interests Kelso and Jackie on That '70s Show, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. They were friends at the time, but started dating later in 2012, got married in 2015, and now have two children together: daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

When asked whether a friendship like Debbie and Peter's exists, Kutcher quipped, "Yeah, I've clearly had this exact relationship in my life."

Witherspoon joked, "He's with Mila. This is the exact story of their life, but then I got cast as Mila."

However, Kutcher points out, "The fundamental difference is that our characters in the movie, there was an instant romantic spark, and I didn't have that."

Even if things hadn't worked out romantically for the two, Kutcher believes platonic friendships between men and women are important. Says the actor, "I fully believe that there are extraordinary platonic relationships between men and women that are beautiful, wonderful, extraordinary friendships. And I think if you're a guy that doesn't have a woman who's a friend, then you're missing out on a piece of life."

Your Place or Mine also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. Witherspoon produced the rom-com with Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter, along with McKenna, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan.

Your Place or Mine streams Feb. 10 on Netflix. Watch the full interview with Witherspoon and Kutcher in the video below.

