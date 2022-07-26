Ashton Kutcher Doesn't Want to Bring Back Punk'd Because 'It's Nice to Have Friends'

Ashton Kutcher may be happy to take part in an occasional revival of one of his most famous roles, but there's a certain signature series he's taking a hard pass on.

The actor, 44, said he'd pass on revisiting his MTV prank show Punk'd — and for a very simple reason.

"I have friends again," Kutcher, 44, told former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

"For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want to hang out," he explained to Lindsay, 37, who was reporting for Extra on Monday's red carpet for Kutcher's new film Vengeance. "They were like, 'I am not messing with him.' It's nice to have friends."

Kutcher co-created and hosted Punk'd in 2003. The series lasted until 2012, tormenting A-ilsters including Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Beyoncé. Along the way, Kutcher enlisted a merry band of improv-savvy future celebrities that included Dax Shepard, B.J. Novak and Bill Hader, among others.

And even though Kutcher won't revisit Punk'd itself, Vengeance proves he's happy to work with his old costars again — Novak wrote, executive produced and stars in the murder mystery.

Also on the Vengeance carpet, Kutcher chatted about his return to the world of That '70s Show on the hit sitcom's upcoming Netflix sequel spin-offf, That '90s Show.

The actor starred on That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006 alongside now-real-life wife Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong.

That '90s Show will center on Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of '70s leads Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti's (Prepon), as she visits her grandparents Kitty (Rupp) and Red Forman (Smith) for the summer. Naturally, Kutcher, Kunis and Valderrama are set to make special guest appearances.

Kutcher did share that he and Kunis sat down for a conversation before they signed on to revisit their characters Kelso and Jackie.

"Mila and I were contemplating it," he told Variety. "We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.'"

Noting that the "new cast is phenomenal," he added, "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

While no premiere date for That '90s Show has been set, Vengeance hits theaters on Friday.