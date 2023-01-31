Ashton Kutcher addresses That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson's rape trial

Emlyn Travis
·2 min read
Ashton Kutcher addresses That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson's rape trial

Ashton Kutcher has complicated feelings toward his former The Ranch and That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson's ongoing rape trial.

The actor told Esquire that he still keeps in touch with Masterson and that he'd like to see him "found innocent of the charges brought against him." In June 2020, Masterson was charged with "forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003." The case was declared a mistrial in November and Masterson, who denies all charges, is set to be retried in March.

Kutcher has been an advocate for victims of sexual abuse. In 2012, he and Demi Moore co-founded Thorn, a technology start-up which aims to prevent online child sexual abuse and sex trafficking. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way," he told Esquire.

He's also aware that the trial will affect Masterson's daughter too, noting, "Someday, his kid is going to read about this."

Actors Danny Masterson (L) and Ashton Kutcher (R) backstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Actors Danny Masterson (L) and Ashton Kutcher (R) backstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher

Ultimately, it has left Kutcher at a crossroads. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment," he said. "I just don't know."

Kutcher and Masterson — alongside Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Mila Kunis — starred opposite one another on That '70s Show for eight seasons. Masterson is the only member of the original cast who did not make an appearance in its Netflix reboot That '90s Show and his character, Steven Hyde, was not mentioned in the series at all.

In addition to That '70s Show, Kutcher and Masterson played brothers Colt and Rooster Bennett on the Netflix sit-com The Ranch, which ran from 2016 to 2020. When rape allegations were first made against Masterson in 2017, he was fired by Netflix and his character was subsequently written off the show.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Ashton Kutcher Wants to Apologize to Harry Styles

    If you want to invite Ashton Kutcher to your next karaoke party, better make sure it's amateur night.

  • Ashton Kutcher Wants Danny Masterson ‘to Be Found Innocent’ of Rape Charges

    John Shearer/Getty Images for CMTIn a new interview with Esquire, Ashton Kutcher finally addresses the subject of Danny Masterson, his former That ’70s Show co-star who faces 45 years to life in prison after being charged with three counts of forcible rape in June 2020. A retrial for Masterson is scheduled for March 27. “Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” Kutcher says of Masterson in the interview, which marks his first time publicly commenting on the trial. “I wholesale feel for any

  • Leslie Grace Reveals What Fans Could Have Expected From 'Batgirl' Sequences With Brendan Fraser

    While fans never received their Batgirl film, Leslie Grace still wishes that they could have seen...

  • Ashton Kutcher hopes Danny Masterson will be ‘found innocent’ in rape retrial: ‘Ultimately, I can’t know’

    Masterson will be retried in March after his original case ended in mistrial

  • Whoopi Goldberg hilariously serves legendary facial reactions to feuding spouses on The View

    Goldberg proved why she has an Oscar as she checked her watch, held her head in her hand, and more while The View panel discussed therapeutic approaches to marriage spats.

  • Christopher Meloni Suffers Harshly Humbling Celebrity Moment On The Street

    The "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star said on "Late Night" he got royally embarrassed during a chance encounter with fellow actor Ann Dowd.

  • Hilary Duff Wore the Riskiest Red Carpet Dress and Fans Couldn't Stop Staring at Her

    'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff had everyone talking when she wore a sexy plunging magenta dress to a Los Angeles red carpet event.

  • Ashton Kutcher Recalls Feeling Like a 'Wholesale F---ing Failure' After Demi Moore Divorce

    Addressing when their relationship becoming public in 2003, Kutcher told Esquire, "The moment that information broke, my life changed"

  • James Gunn on Zachary Levi tweet: Plans can't change 'because an actor says something that I don't agree with'

    DC Films' new co-chair responds to the controversy stirred up by the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star criticizing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

  • Paparazzi just asked Kim Kardashian what she thinks of battery claim against Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian has called out a group of paparazzi who questioned her in front of her children about an alleged battery incident involving Kanye West.

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu