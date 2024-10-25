Ashton Jeanty stats: Game log, Heisman Trophy odds for Boise State superstar RB

It's not often a non-Power Four player is among the brightest stars in college football.

But Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has transcended "Power Four" and "Group of Five" football this season, ascending into superstardom.

Jeanty, a junior, is among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy this season, as he's putting together one of the most prolific seasons in recent memory. The Jacksonville, Florida, native has 126 rushes for 1,248 yards with 17 touchdowns this season, averaging a whopping 9.9 yards per carry in six games.

The 5-foot-9 weapon is also on track to break Barry Sanders' single-season record of 2,628 rushing yards, as Jeanty still has six regular season games and potentially multiple postseason games between the Mountain West Championship and College Football Playoff — should Boise State reach the 12-team bracket.

The Lone Star High School graduate in Frisco, Texas, is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after being tabbed as a three-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

Here are Jeanty's 2024 stats, including his game log and pace toward Sanders' record:

Ashton Jeanty stats

Here are Jeanty's stats through six games this season:

Rushing: 126 carries for 1,248 yards with 17 touchdowns (9.9 yards per carry)

Receiving: Nine receptions for 39 yards with a touchdown

Jeanty was also wildly productive in his other two seasons at Boise State. Here are his season totals from the 2022 and 2023 seasons:

2022: 156 carries for 821 yards with seven touchdowns; 14 receptions for 155 yards

2023: 220 carries for 1,347 yards with 14 touchdowns; 43 receptions for 569 yards with five touchdowns

Ashton Jeanty game log

Here are Jeanty's game-by-game stats in 2024. He has rushed for at least 100 yards through six games, with his lowest season total being 127 yards in an 11-carry game vs. Portland State in Week 3.

at Georgia Southern (Aug. 31): 20 carries for 267 yards with six touchdowns; three receptions for four yards

at Oregon (Sept. 7): 25 carries for 192 yards with three touchdowns; two receptions for eight yards

vs. Portland State (Sept. 21): 11 carries for 127 yards

vs. Washington State (Sept. 28): 26 carries for 259 yards with four touchdowns; one reception for seven yards

vs. Utah State (Oct. 5): 13 carries for 186 yards with three touchdowns

at Hawaii (Oct. 12): 31 carries for 217 yards with a touchdown; three receptions for 20 yards with a touchdown

Ashton Jeanty Heisman odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 23

Jeanty is currently the favorite for the Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM. Here's the rest of the top five best odds for college football's most prestigious award:

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (+200) Miami QB Cam Ward (+240) Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+400) Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter (+1800) Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (+2000)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ashton Jeanty stats: Game log, Heisman Trophy odds for Boise State RB