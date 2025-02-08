There are no shortage of options for the Chicago Bears with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. Most mock drafts and media pundits expect the Bears to use their selection on addressing the trenches, either selecting an offensive lineman or defensive pass rusher. But others believe the team could eye a special running back talent in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty, who finished second to Travis Hunter in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, had a season for the ages with the Broncos. Rushing for 2,601 yards on 374 carries, for an average of 7.0 yards per carry, Jeanty also scored a whopping 29 touchdowns as he established himself as the best running back in college football and in the 2025 draft class.

During Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Jeanty was a guest on "Fantasy Football Happy Hour," where he was asked about potential teams that could draft him, including the Bears. With the arrival of Ben Johnson as head coach, Jeanty sounded very open to the idea of landing in Chicago.

"Those Chicago Bears are sitting pretty nice, I think that might be a nice destination as well, but any team that takes me in the Top 10 would be nice," Jeanty told NBC Sports, which further ignites talk about the Bears bypassing their biggest needs in the first round.

Chicago has extra draft capital that they may be able to utilize to upgrade skill positions like running back, to help solidify the offense under Johnson, and it would be quite the shocker if they elected to take Jeanty with the 10th overall pick.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Ashton Jeanty sounds intrigued about joining the Bears