Ashton Jeanty runs for 159 yards and 3 TDs as No. 13 Boise State beats San Jose State 42-21

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns to set a school record for yards rushing in a season, and No. 13 Boise State beat San Jose State 42-21 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference) can clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game if UNLV loses to San Diego State later Saturday. The Broncos, whose only loss this season was to top-ranked Oregon, remain on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff if they win the conference title.

Jeanty’s 36-yard touchdown run gave the Broncos their first lead early in the fourth quarter at 28-21. After forcing a punt, Boise State took over with under nine minutes left and drained more than six minutes off the clock before Jeanty capped a 12-play, 89-yard drive with his third score.

On the next possession, Davon Banks returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown that sealed it.

Boise State took advantage of four turnovers by San Jose State (6-4, 3-3), two of them on consecutive drives in the second half.

After a miserable start, Boise State’s defense helped the Broncos rally from an early 14-0 hole. It stopped San Jose State on 4th-and-1 from the 2-yard line, and then the offense went on an 11-play, 92-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Maddux Madsen on a quarterback keeper.

Jeanty’s 2-yard touchdown tied the game before halftime after Ty Benefield intercepted a pass in Boise State territory.

Madsen was 22-of-30 passing for 286 yards and a touchdown.

