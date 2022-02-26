Ashlyn Watkins helps shorthanded Cardinal Newman to another state championship game

Cardinal Newman’s roster doesn’t look like what coach Asia Dozier had hoped for this season, but that hasn’t stopped the Cardinals from reaching another championship game.

The Cardinals used a strong second half to defeat Northwood Academy, 61-44, in the SCISA Class 3A semifinals on Friday at Sumter Civic Center.

Cardinal Newman will play First Baptist in the championship game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. It is the Cards’ fifth consecutive title appearance, and they are looking for their fourth championship in a row.

“This has been a season of a lot of ups and downs and a lot of adversity,” said Dozier, who was a standout for the South Carolina women’s basketball team. “But I told them it will make our story so much sweeter. I told them to cherish every moment. Not a lot of people get to play for a state championship, let alone go for a four-peat. It was something we used to motivate us to see this happening for us.

“It has been a long and rigorous season, but it makes our journey so much special.”

The Cardinals lost four key players who transferred from last year’s team. CN has been without starting point guard Tanaja Kennedy since January because of a leg injury. In Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Dozier had only six healthy players but had seven Friday.

With a small roster, more has been asked from senior Ashlyn Watkins, a South Carolina signee and McDonald’s All-American. Watkins has delivered and scored 28 points in the semifinal win.

Watkins is averaging 20.5 points and 15.5 rebounds a game this season.

“Everyone has to work harder and everyone has to work together,” Watkins said. “It has been pretty hectic on me. I have to go 100 percent all of the time, no giving up, no tiredness. I got to get us another ring.”

Lauren Jacobs added 21 points for Cardinal Newman, which broke open a close game in the second half. The Cardinals went on a 22-9 run from the beginning of the third until early in the fourth quarter to put it away.

It was the fourth consecutive year Cardinal Newman has defeated Northwood in the playoffs, with the other three coming in the championship game.

SCISA Championships

All games at Sumter Civic Center except for 2A Boys

Saturday

Class A Girls: Newberry Academy vs. Cathedral, 10:30 a.m.

Class A Boys: Clarendon Hall vs. Cathedral, Noon

Class 3A Girls: First Baptist vs. Cardinal Newman, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: First Baptist vs. Augusta Christian/OR/Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Girls: Hilton Head Christian vs. Orangeburg Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Boys: Spartanburg Christian vs. Spartanburg Day at Spartanburg High School, 7 p.m.