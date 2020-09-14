Comfort was the key word behind Ashlyn’s spring collection, where elegant-yet-easy dresses and novelty shirting are depicted in the look book through various states of at-home lounge. While under quarantine, designer Ashlynn Park, like so many other designers, began to question the industry’s practices and whether or not there was need for so many garments. Her solution was to launch a preorder and bespoke system to her e-commerce, where the designer can create only what’s needed and customers can adjust sizing, adding a special and unique experience to online shopping.

Key pieces evolved the playful spirit Park has slowly built the past two years, including various draped shirting and wavy necklines adorning sleek black or white tops and dresses, some accented by slightly puffed shoulders that reveal a hand-touch, literally, through a cheeky pattern mirroring pinched fingers. “My collection always has a sense of joy,” Park said on a call. “It’s comfortable and should leave a feeling of happiness to my customers.”

Launch Gallery: Ashlyn RTW Spring 2021

