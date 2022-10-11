Ashley Wadsworth: Family of Canadian murdered in Essex pay tribute after killer Jack Sepple sentenced

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·4 min read
Ashley Wadsworth, who was stabbed to death in February 2022 by boyfriend Jack Sepple (Essex Police)
The family of a 19-year-old Canadian murdered in Essex by her boyfriend have paid tribute to her as a “beautiful, smart” young woman who had been “destined for a bright future”.

Ashley Wadsworth was stabbed to death by Jack Sepple, 23, at the one-bedroom flat they shared in Chelmsford on February 1 this year as Ashley planned to return home to Canada.

Her mother says she “will never be whole again” after losing her youngest daughter, while her father described Ashley as “a future doctor” and recalled seeing her for the last time as he drove her to the airport to fly to England.

On February 1, two of Ashley’s friends received texts saying she needed help and wanted to leave. The texts asked the pair to come and get her from the Tennyson Road property, followed by messages a while later saying everything was “sorted”.

Concerned for their friend’s safety, the pair went to the Chelmsford address where Ashley was staying. Despite hearing movement within the property, they got no response and decided to call 999.

Officers arrived minutes later and forced entry to the flat, where they found Sepple on his mobile phone in the bedroom beside Ashley’s body.

Police guarding the crime scene (Essex Police)
Sepple calmly told officers he had strangled and stabbed Ashley.

Hidden behind a radiator in the lounge of the one-bedroom property, forensics officers found a blood-stained knife.

Ashley, who had moved to the UK from Canada to be with Sepple, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem found she had been stabbed more than 90 times on her body and with bruising on her neck consistent with strangulation.

During the investigation, officers discovered the messages telling Ashley’s friends that everything was “sorted” were sent after her death.

On Monday, Sepple was handed a life prison sentence and will serve a minimum of 23-and-a-half years in prison, after pleading guilty to the “brutal and cowardly” murder.

Ashley’s mother, Christy Gendron, has now paid tribute to her “darling” daughter.

“I watched you grow up alongside your sister – my most beautiful, most precious treasures,” she said. ”You weren’t afraid to try anything – sports, crafts, skiing.

Ashley with her mum, Christy, and sister, Hailey (Essex Police)
“Growing up into a beautiful, smart young woman, it was clear you were destined for a bright future. I know you would’ve been successful in anything you wanted to do.

“I treasure the time we spent together. You were the backbone of our little family.

“Your moral and spiritual compass was second to none. Always wanting to help, always looking out for others.

“When you set your mind to something you believed in, no one could stop you. When you helped someone, they knew they were loved.

“Your love of and thirst for adventure brought you to the UK. Your passion for life was immense.

“Your passion for Jack knew no bounds, but it seems that your love, trust and support wasn’t returned. He didn’t want you to come home to those who truly loved you.

“My life will never be the same without you, Ashley. I will never be whole again.

“My baby has gone from me and my life has changed forever. Ashley, Mommy loves you always.”

Her father, Kenneth Wadsworth, said: “I miss you, Ashley. I miss everything about you. I miss your beautiful face, your every breath, your chatter.

“But I am forever grateful that I got to tell you I loved you the last time I spoke to you. I wish you were back with us.

Jack Sepple (Essex Police)
“Ashley, I was so proud when you graduated from school with honours.

“You told me you wanted to take a year out to visit Jack and would then come home to go to college.

“I wasn’t keen on you going to England, being away from everyone, but you are such a strong person and knew what you wanted in life, nothing I could have said would have changed your mind. I remember driving you to that airport that day, the last time I saw you in person.

“I think about why you stayed with Jack with everything that had gone on. It plays on my mind; at the same time, I know you are such a kind and loving person and would have just wanted to help him with everything that was going on.”

Det Sup Scott Egerton, who led the case against Sepple, said: “Today, Ashley’s family and friends can know that justice has been served.”

He added that when Ashley came to the UK to be with Sepple at just 19, “her family could never have imagined the horror they’ve been faced with”.

Ashley Wadsworth (Essex Police)
“At just 19, Ashley had a bright future ahead of her,” he said. “She had dreams and passions she wanted to pursue and these would have been a reality had it not been for Sepple; he took all that away from her.

“I’m proud of the dedication of my investigation team. Their focus and determination meant that the evidence against Jack Sepple was so overwhelming that he had no choice other than to admit his guilt.”

“However, my thoughts today are entirely with Ashley’s family and friends. Nothing will bring Ashley back, but I hope they find some comfort afforded by the sentence.”

