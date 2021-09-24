Ashley Tisdale shares her best parenting advice: Don’t ‘dwell on these times’

Ashley Tisdale is best known as an actress, singer and dancer, but these days she’s fully embracing motherhood.

Between launching a new interior design business and a judging stint on the debut season of “The Masked Dancer,” Tisdale also became a first-time mom this year. The actress welcomed her daughter, Jupiter, in February with her husband, Chris French.

Being a mom has changed the actress’s life “in so many ways.”

“It’s pretty amazing,” Tisdale told AOL. “I’m not just thinking of myself but now with everything I do I’m thinking of this beautiful little creature I brought into the world.”

“I feel like I have more of a purpose now,” she added.

The former “High School Musical” star has been open about her postpartum body on social media. Tisdale told AOL that after having her daughter she developed keratosis pilaris, a skin condition that causes dry, rough patches.

One product that helped her skin is Bio-Oil. It helps keep her “skin and hair moisturized and soft, plus it's helped me see a difference in my stretch marks postpartum,” she shared on Instagram.

Like many other new parents, adjusting to parenthood in a pandemic has been a challenge, particularly figuring out “the balance between work and having a baby.”

When it comes to her next acting role, Tisdale is looking at projects with a new mindset.

“Instead of veering off and being like, ‘Oh, well. I’ll do this [project] instead,’ if that’s what I want to do, I want to go for it, because otherwise I’m taking time away from my baby,” she told Bustle last month.

With that, Tisdale has no interest in reprising her old roles. While she said her early Disney Channel characters, like Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical,” were “a lot of fun” to play at the time, the actress is only looking ahead when it comes to acting roles.

“It’s a very younger version of me and when thinking of acting roles I want to be inspired and challenged, you know, do something different that people haven’t seen me do.”

While it hasn’t been easy, she advises new parents to “have patience and to not dwell on these times.”

“Things are always changing, so this moment will pass as well,” she continued. “The most important thing is you made something beautiful out of such a horrible year.”