Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Her Birthday with Sweet Photo Featuring Daughter Jupiter: 'This Is 36'

Happy belated birthday, Ashley Tisdale!

On Friday, the actress and singer rang in her 36th birthday with a celebratory shot shared on Instagram.

Seen posing in a brown one-piece bathing suit that she paired with a long white robe, Tisdale held onto her mini-me daughter Jupiter Iris for the summertime photograph. Jupiter, 3 months, sat in her mother's arms in a blue denim ensemble.

"This is 36," the "He Said She Said" singer wrote alongside the post.

In the comments section, Tisdale received some love from an array of her famous friends.

"The hottest mama!! Happy birthday beautiful 🙌," wrote Amanda Kloots as Lea Michele added, "One hot mama!!! 🙌🏻."

"Happy Birthday!!!!❤️🎉🎂🤗," wrote Tisdale's The Masked Dancer costar, Ken Jeong.

Meanwhile, High School Musical director Kenny Ortega also sent some well wishes Tisdale's way, writing, "Happy Birthday Ashley! Wishing you another year of love, happiness, and great adventures! ❌🎉."

Elsewhere on Friday, Tisdale also received her own post from her High School Musical costar and good friend Vanessa Hudgens on her respective Instagram account.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA!!!! I love you so much and am so grateful for all the life we have done together. Your [sic] an icon. 👑✨💜✨💋," the actress, 32, wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the pair.

During an interview with Access Hollywood last month, Tisdale opened up about the "surreal moment" when Hudgens finally got to meet Jupiter back in May. "It was awesome. It was really cool," she said. "It's just like such a surreal moment."

"She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her," Tisdale added. "Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn't believe ... she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute."