Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Ashley Services Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ashley Services Group is:

37% = AU$11m ÷ AU$30m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.37 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ashley Services Group's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ashley Services Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Ashley Services Group's exceptional 48% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Ashley Services Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 22%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ashley Services Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ashley Services Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ashley Services Group's significant three-year median payout ratio of 71% (where it is retaining only 29% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Ashley Services Group has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Ashley Services Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Ashley Services Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

