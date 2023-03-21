Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu Go on an International Adventure in Wild Trailer for Joy Ride

Ashley Park is off on a trip of a lifetime in the new trailer for Joy Ride.

The Emily in Paris actress, 31, stars in the upcoming raucous comedy from Lionsgate as a woman named Audrey, who was adopted as a child by American parents and heads to Asia as an adult in search of her birth parents alongside a group of close friends played by Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and recent Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

An official synopsis describes the Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians)-directed film as a "hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure."

"When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola, 33), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu, 32), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin," the synopsis continues.

"Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are," the synopsis concludes.

Ed Araquel/Lionsgate Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu in Joy Ride (2023)

Park recently told Entertainment Weekly that Joy Ride "wildly pushes the limits of comedy, while giving heart and voice and dimension to people who have never had a meaningful part in this genre on screen."

"I just can't wait for people to have the best time watching it," the actress noted.

Said Cola, "You've simply never seen Asian leads on the big screen, in this way — period! It's a fun, R-rated, touching, culturally specific, unapologetic, in-your-face film."

"You'll get humor, heart and horniness. It's truly a good time from start to finish. Everyone in the audience will be picking up their jaws from the floor," she added to EW.

Lionsgate/Point Grey/Red Mysterious Hippo Poster for Joy Ride (2023)

Park told the outlet that she was excited that she "got to be a full person at all times, on and off the screen" while filming Joy Ride.

"I was surrounded by and collaborating with people who understood me, saw me, pushed me, and believed in me — those who looked like me and had an understanding of all the intricacies of my life that led up to telling Audrey's story in Joy Ride," she explained.

"It changed how I saw myself and the world," Park added.

With a script from Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, the film also stars Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, David Denman, Annie Mumolo, Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge and Chris Pang.

Joy Ride premieres in theaters nationwide on July 7.