Ashley Park Says Her Met Gala Jewelry Is an 'Ode' to Audrey Hepburn's 'Beautiful Neckpieces'

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
From Emily in Paris to Roman Holiday!

Ashley Park channeled Audrey Hepburn on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet Monday night, looking stunning in an ensemble by Prabal Gurung featuring a hot-pink corset and train and black-and-white ostrich-feather skirt.

Along with a pair of strappy green stilettos, the 30-year-old actress accessorized with several pieces of dramatic jewelry, including "beautiful neckpieces" she tells PEOPLE are "an ode to Audrey."

"It's kind of like a deconstructed gilded-age look. The bustle is a bow," Park says of her ensemble, which she's rocking as a nod to this year's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Ashley Park attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, Audrey Hepburn, about to begin filming for Breakfast At Tiffany's, wears one of the store's most expensive diamond necklaces. New York.2022 in New York City.,
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Getty Ashley Park (L); Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn notably wore quite the statement neckpiece in 1961's New York City-set Breakfast at Tiffany's — fitting, considering the Met Gala's location.

It's also perfect for Park, who hit the ground running in N.Y.C. after moving there nearly a decade ago upon graduating from the University of Michigan.

And she has no plans to slow down. "I really love a challenge," the actress and singer told PEOPLE back in December 2021. "My agents were just joking with me. They're like, well, I guess you only film stuff in other countries. It was either France or Vancouver!"

Park wrapped Emily in Paris season 2 the previous August, and headed to Canada to film Adele Lim's upcoming directorial debut shortly after.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating &#x00201c;In America: An Anthology of Fashion&#x00201d; &#x002013; Arrivals
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

Getty Ashley Park

Park's Emily in Paris character Mindy Chen — a bubbly aspiring singer who quickly became a fan favorite — steals the show as she performs BTS' massive hit "Dynamite" in the first episode of season 2.

"[Mindy] definitely has more of a space and voice and screen time this season, and Emily gets to know Mindy better," she told PEOPLE in her December 2021 interview. "They're really there for each other as friends, and the audience is getting to know Mindy better too."

Park and Lily Collins (who plays Emily Cooper) became fast friends after starring on the show together, and the Tony Award nominee said seeing the growth of their characters along with their own friendship over the last couple of years has been a special experience.

"I'm really really excited about it and really grateful for it. I learned so much about myself, as we all did, coming back into this season," said Park. "Mindy and Emily are both very resilient problem-solvers and excited about life. I think she's found [a home] with Emily, not just within the apartment, but someone who sees her and wants to be there for her."

