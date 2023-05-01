Ashley Park and Florence Pugh Get Met Gala-Ready with a Sunny Day in Central Park — See the Cute Pics!

The two are charging up for fashion's big night

Bestie goals!

Ashley Park and Florence Pugh had a little pre-Met Gala morning in New York City's Central Park.

The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram on Monday morning to show off what she and Pugh were doing to warm up for fashion's biggest night: taking a stroll in the park in high-fashion comfy clothes.

In the Instagram Story, Park starts a short selfie video by singing "good morning," while Pugh makes kissy faces at the camera. Park then does a spin to show off the greenery before the two giggle.

While in the video, Park briefly shows off her outfit, consisting of an oversized black sweater, oversized sunglasses, a furry camo hat and a crossbody bag. Also, giving a small peek at Pugh's look of a black jacket over a white button-up and large rectangular black and pink sunglasses.

She added onscreen text to the video, writing, "@florencepugh Perfect, perfect way to start a Met gala day and the month of Mayyyyy [sun with a happy face emoji]."

Park and Pugh seem to be having some rest and relaxation prior to the chaos of a major red carpet and serving the looks that come with it.

Pugh is expected to bring a Valentino moment that she says will be "big."

In conversation with The New York Times and Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli about her new role as ambassador for the house, she spoke about her history with the brand and gave some hints about what their partnership will bring to the biggest day in fashion.

She shared that her Met Gala dress is "big, but we like big, don't we?"

Piccioli added to her statement, "Drama is what the evening is about. You have to play with the steps."

Pugh continued, talking about why she will be bringing everything she can to the look. "When I'm on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you're either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They're nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing. Every time I step out in whatever dress, that's a version of me that I'm really proud of. So it doesn't matter if people don't necessarily like it. I don't think anything that I do has to be 100 percent loved. Things being up for debate is good. It means people are interested."

