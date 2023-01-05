Ashley Olsen Staged An Intimate Christmas Wedding To Longtime Partner Louis Eisner

Stephen Lovekin - Getty Images

One half of arguably the most famous, and the most beloved (at least by the fashion crowd) TV twins, Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, over the festive season.

According to information acquired by US publication Page Six, Olsen, 36, arranged intimate nuptials with her partner of five years during the Christmas break, on December 28.

As the sources report, the Full House star-come-fashion-designer, kept the ceremony small, inviting just 50 of their closest friends and family to a private Bel-Air home, where they said their vows and stayed on site to party and celebrate the union well into the evening.

Eisner, 33, is an artist who grew up in California, but went to Columbia University in New York. He was part of a collective of artists in ascension - the Still House Group - for some years after his graduation. His art is abstract and modern and has received quite a bit of celebrity attention. Ivanka Trump is actually rumoured to have bought a piece of his in 2013.

Olsen began dating Eisner back in 2017, and so the pair have been together for a little over five years, but despite quite a lengthy relationship, we've rarely ever seen them together, such is the notorious Olsen penchant for privacy.

After a few cryptic Instagram posts which nodded to their union, in July of 2021 the paparazzi spotted them holding hands after a dinner date in the Balthazar restaurant in New York.

And in September 2021, we were treated to their first red carpet appearance together, as they attended the YES 20th anniversary gala in Los Angeles.

In terms of what went down for the pair's big day, we're entering guesswork at this point as we await the details, but considering Olsen's own fashion credentials, with her extremely luxurious line The Row, and the fact that Eisner's mother Lisa is a jewellery designer (and was once the West Coast editor of a very famous fashion magazine), we can imagine the nuptials were the height of chic.

With The Row's credentials for pared back, minimalistic silhouettes in luxurious fabrics, it's likely Olsen opted for something along these lines. A simple sheath dress with a cowl back perhaps?

Of the information we have so far, much of it points to the idea that Ashley Olsen's marriage celebrations were of a different ilk to those of her sister and twin, Mary-Kate, who wed French politician Olivier Sarkozy in 2015 in a more lavish setting, famously with bowls of cigarettes dotted around the venue. She later filed for an emergency divorce, which was finalised in 2022.

