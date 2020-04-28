Ashley 'Minnie' Ross' Little Women Costars 'in Tears' over Her Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

The stars of Little Women: Atlanta are in shock after Ashley "Minnie" Ross' sudden death.

The reality star was the victim of a hit-and-run car crash on Sunday and died on Monday night, her publicist confirmed to PEOPLE.

A rep for the show told PEOPLE that Ross was "the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever," and was "adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve." Tributes from the cast have also been pouring in, including a particularly raw and emotional post from her longtime costar Amanda Salinas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"As I'm writing this I'm in tears I can't believe it my Minnie!!!! Why did they take you away from us!!!! WHY!!!!!" Amanda wrote on Instagram. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt."

"You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is!!! I still can't believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!!" she continued. "My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa #teamminnie #prayforhermamaplease #myminnie #bestfriends #sisters #realfriends #heartbroken."

Amanda's twin Andrea Salinas also remembered her late friend, along with Shirlene "Juicy" Pearson.

Story continues

"Minnie why did you have to leave us so soon !!?? You were such a great friend / mama bear to us since the day we meet in LA To film the pilot shoot ￼￼for the show omg i can't believe this!! 💔 We are going to MISS YOU may you Rest In Peace my Minnie 😭💔," Andrea wrote. "#teamminnie #family #sistersforlife #bff @msminnielwa."

Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, another original Little Women: Atlanta star, also posted in Ross' honor.

"I still can't believe I'm saying RIP @msminnielwa right now," she wrote. "We may have not always seen eye to eye but we still was there for each other when it mattered the most. Love you girl. ❤️🙏🏽😭 #restinheaven."

And Little Women: LA's Tonya Banks also paid tribute on Instagram, writing: "Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie. My condolences to her friends and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon."

Originally from Tennessee, Ross, a former hair stylist, kicked off the Atlanta spinoff of the hit Lifetime show alongside castmates Briana Barlup, Emily Fernandez, Cashette and the Salinas twins.

RELATED: They Don't Call It 'Hotlanta' for Nothing – Watch Tempers Boil Over on Little Women: Atlanta

According to her personal publicist Liz Dixson, the TV star was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Ross succumbed to her injuries the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m., Dixson said. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.