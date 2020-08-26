Ashley Mills’ Power Suit Looks Different In The Pandemic

Ashley Mills is the co-founder of obé, an at-home fitness platform that offers live and on-demand workouts led by incredible instructors (some have also worked with the Rockettes, the Brooklyn Nets, Moulin Rouge, and more). As a mom of two, Mills hoped to create an at-home fitness solution that would work for her busy lifestyle. Today, there are 14 new classes uploaded to obé each day, as well as live-streamed classes from their New York City studio.

I feel most powerful…

“In times of extreme stress and pressure, where I can dig in, use my intuition, and lead a team on a mission — taking complex situations and figuring out the best steps to make it happen.”

Power to me means…

“Having responsibility for others. When you’re in a position of power, you have to be in a position of service. Having power means understanding it comes with a responsibility to help others.”

What do you do when you feel powerless?

“Exercise! If it’s a situation where I don’t know what to do, I do meditation or yoga. When I feel out of control, I do a HIIT class.”

What’s your power anthem?

“‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen. The song gets me up and moving in the morning, so I’m ready to conquer the day.”

Who’s your power icon?

“Moms, nurses, and civic leaders are all power icons to me. People who devote their lives to doing what’s right and helping others when it’s not the easiest choice.”

What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?

“I feel most powerful when I’m in a great blazer! These days, my power suit has changed to leggings and an obé sweatshirt.”

