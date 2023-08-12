Ashley Judd Shares Photos of Her Walking the Alps in Switzerland 2 Years After Leg Injury: 'Stunning Recovery'

"My leg and I have come far in 2.5 years since my accident," the actress wrote on Instagram

Ashley Judd/Instagram Ashley Judd poses for a photo in Switzerland

Ashley Judd is reflecting on her "stunning recovery" after her severe leg injury in February 2021.

On Saturday, the Double Jeopardy actress, 55, shared several photos taken in Switzerland of her walking the Alps and exploring some stunning views — now two-and-a-half years after she shattered her leg in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Walking. Switzerland. After 5 breaks in right leg, a paralyzed foot, possible amputation, all while hemorrhaging, my leg and I have come far in 2.5 years since my accident in Democratic Republic of Congo," Judd wrote to her fans.

"We came far up these Alps, for the sheer joy of it, confidently. Ongoing gratitude of profound proportions to the Congolese who saved me, and the surgeons, neurologist, and physical therapist who set me up for this stunning recovery. How are you celebrating your blessings?"

In the images included in her Instagram carousel, Judd showed off the bright blue sky, butterflies, hiking sticks, waterfalls and other picturesque views from her time in the outdoors.

Judd previously revealed that in February 2021, she broke her leg in multiple places after tripping over a tree, and underwent an eight-hour surgery in a South African hospital. She spent months in intensive physical therapy.

At the time, Judd was visiting the African country for research on the endangered ape species, the Bonobos.

"My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies," she wrote. "We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."

On the 11-month anniversary of the fall in 2022, she took on a 25-mile hike in the Appalachian Mountains, writing that her "heart is open and eager."

Ashley Judd/Instagram Ashley Judd shares photos from Switzerland

Back in October, Judd told UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint in a lecture series that she also fractured the leg due to grief-associated clumsiness following her mother Naomi Judd's suicide. She suffered the femoral condyle over the summer in 2022, and "healed in two months, lickety-split."

"It was what it was," she said at the time. "Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that's just what mine happened to look like. It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve."

"The day that my beloved mother died by suicide, I had so many people to call," she also shared of her mother's death. "There were five women who were with me within moments of my sharing that tragic news with them, and they are my chosen sisters. I was just reflecting overnight. I had one of my 2 a.m. wake-ups overnight, and I was reflecting on those first days after her passing and how there was always someone with me at my house."

