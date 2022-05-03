Ashley Judd Pays Tribute to Mom Naomi After Country Music Hall of Fame Induction: 'Speechless'

Ashley Judd is paying tribute to her late mother, Naomi Judd.

Sharing a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night — as well as some memorable family moments — Ashley, 54, thanked everyone for the outpouring of love following her mother's death.

"Speechless," she began her lengthy caption before explaining the images and clips in the post, which included "gazing at the new bronze plaque inducting @thejuddsofficial @wynonnajudd into the @officialcmhof" and "my bereft Pop @larrystrickland7 singing How Great Thou Art for me on my sleeping Porch (we are singing hymns this evening)."

RELATED: Robin Roberts Breaks Down While Discussing Naomi Judd's Death on GMA: 'Mental Illness Is an Illness'

Ashley also included an old image of herself, her sister Wynonna Judd and Naomi "on Little Cat Creek in Lawerence County, Ky."

Expressing gratitude for the support she and Wynonna, 57, received from fans, she continued, "Your outpouring is reaching me."

"Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression," she wrote. "We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything."

"It's the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life," she added. "Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free."

During the ceremony to celebrate the induction of the iconic mother-daughter duo into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Wynonna accepted the honor on behalf of herself and her mother and gave a tearful but composed speech.

"I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken — and I feel so blessed," she told the 800 people gathered in Nashville's CMA Theater for the ceremony. "I mean, it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

On Saturday, Wynonna and Ashley announced their mother's death in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

RELATED: Naomi Judd Remembered by Fellow Country Stars Following Her Death at 76: 'Heartbreaking News'

An additional statement from Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, read: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

Prior to her death, Naomi and Wyonna announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour. The nearly sold-out 10-date arena tour was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and would conclude in Nashville on Oct. 28.

A source told PEOPLE the family has now planned to discuss the fate of her scheduled fall tour.

"The family is meeting this week to talk about the state of the upcoming tour to see how and if it can proceed in an obviously different incarnation," the insider shared. "They want to be respectful and representative of their legacy, but more importantly as to what Naomi would have wanted for her family and fans."

