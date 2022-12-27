Ashley Graham's plunging "Tinkerbell" dress is a total mood

Getty Images

One thing about Ashley Graham: she always keeps it real. The model and mother of three is a body positive icon, known for opening up about postpartum hair loss, sparking joyful conversations about "fat positivity" and sharing totally candid sweaty post-gym selfies, as well as appearing in unretouched photo shoots.

Despite being totally gorgeous (I mean, what do you expect, she is a supermodel) this candid attitude makes her feel totally relatable, even as she navigates fashion week and exclusive shoots with world-renowned photographers. As a result, we love keeping up to date on the looks she continues to serve and take inspo from her dreamy fits.

Recently, she's given us plenty to choose from: whether it's a boss babe blazer and thigh-high boots ensemble, a seriously preppy blue jumper dress giving major autumnal energy, or a majorly Y2K angel Halloween weekend look that had her looking like a Bratz doll. Chef's kiss!

Now, she is once again upping her fashion game with a seriously stunning new look shared to the 'gram. Yep, the 35-year-old has shared yet another envy-worthy outfit and we can't get enough. Posting a look to her 19.5 million followers, she had her jaws on the floor with her pale green, satin, structured mini dress by Patrick McDowell and complete with plunging neckline and major strap detailing.

She accessorised the look with high-heeled sandals and - in a very winter chic vibe - a black and white puffer jacket to help keep her warm while looking hot. She's a relatable queen, that's for sure - you won't catch us going outside without a coat in this weather, no matter the oufit!

And the best bit? Her majorly iconic caption: "if tinkerbell had double Ds🧚🏻♀️".

