Ashley Graham Shares Topless Photo To Proudly Show Off Stretch Marks And Thank Her Postpartum Stomach

Ashley Graham has opened up about her postpartum body in a candid topless mirror selfie. The model, who welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January, took to Instagram to give fans an update on her post-birth journey, along with a set of pictures celebrating her 'new' body.



This isn't the first time we've seen a candid post-baby pic from the 34-year-old. Back in February, she announced her twins' names in an intimate breastfeeding photo, telling fans at the time, 'can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️. [sic]'

Since then, we've seen Ashley getting very real about pumping in an Insta photo dump, and she's continuing the postpartum conversation with her latest post. The new pics see Ashley proudly showing fans her tummy stretch marks in a set of topless mirror selfies, as well as a close-up pic showing her touching her tummy.

She wrote in the caption, 'Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum.' Ashley's followers quickly took to the comments to praise the model for the post, with one fan calling the pics 'powerful'.

Ashley and Justin announced the birth of their new arrivals earlier this year on 7th January, with the model writing on her Instagram Stories at the time, 'Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.'



She then continued, 'I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.'

In February, the couple revealed their babies' names as Malachi and Roman, with Ashley sharing a sweet breastfeeding photo with the twins. She wrote, 'Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️.'

Ashley and Justin are already parents to two-year-old Isaac.

