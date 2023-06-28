Ashley Graham Says She ‘Loves Acupuncture’ in TikTok Post About Daily Experiments: ‘I Am Obsessed!’

The model said her acupuncturist decided to "needle me every day for like two to three hours a day"

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham is experimenting with a new health regimen involving daily acupuncture.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a new TikTok video published Tuesday, the model, 35, revealed that her acupuncturist Sandra is staying with her for a week. She is staying with Graham "because she knows how much I love acupuncture," the mother of three explained. "So we decided to needle me every day for like two to three hours a day, basically to experiment on what it does to my traps, my face, butt, quads, shins, my feet."

As an aside, Graham added that her feet "have been a big thing ever since I've gotten pregnant and had babies and gotten pregnant and had babies!" The America's Next Top Model alum and her husband Justin Ervin are parents to son Isaac Manelik Giovanni, 3, and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Graham then showed off the sheets and massage table she brought with her to Tuesday's acupuncture session.

"We're going to be doing gua sha, cupping, moxa, old traditional acupuncture with needles," she explained. "I know some people are not really into gua sha and cupping and needles, but I'm here to tell you that I'd rather do that than put some chemicals in my body, just saying! But not opposed to a little Botox."

At the end of the clip, Graham introduced her fans to Sandra and showed clips of the electro-acupuncture and cupping therapies.

Ashley Graham/TikTok Ashley Graham.

Related: Ashley Graham Wears 'Magnificent and Powerful' Tiered Gown to 2023 Met Gala: 'I Feel So Beautiful'

"As some of you know, I am OBSESSED with acupuncture and I am lucky enough to have my friend Sandra (@LANSHIN) who is a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) expert stay with me this week," Graham captioned her post. "She is going to needle my whole body and guide me through various holistic practices like needling, moxa, cupping and gua sha. I can't emphasize enough how these practices are my holy grail — I guarantee they will work wonders for every single body."

In May, Graham told PEOPLE it was important for her to find time in her busy schedule for self-care while handling mommy duties.

"I think the biggest struggle, besides keeping a schedule with snack time and nap time, is making sure that the days are filled with activities where everybody's having a good time, and finding time for myself," Graham said. "Moms know, if it's not on the calendar, it's basically not happening. It takes a lot of effort to carve out me-time, whether it's a workout or acupuncture or yoga."

Ashley Graham/TikTok Ashley Graham's cupping therapy.

Related: Ashley Graham Shares Glimpses of Three Sons Enjoying an Easter Egg Hunt: 'Happy Resurrection Day'

"And I also want to put in the time with my husband, so it's mapping out my time and making sure it is spent wisely," she added. "That's probably the hardest thing."

Story continues

Ervin, 34, recently decided to get a vasectomy as a "preventative measure," Graham told PEOPLE. " It wasn't even my idea," she said. "I'm really thankful that my husband was cool about it, and I definitely thanked him for making this an easy process because I don't have to do anything on my end. And he walked out of there like a champ."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.