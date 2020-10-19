Ashley Graham posts nude photo celebrating her "big, strong, beautiful body"

From Harper's BAZAAR

Ever since entering the fashion industry, Ashley Graham has become a poster girl for body positivity – and that hasn't changed since she welcomed her first child earlier this year. The model, who is mum to nine-month-old Isaac, shared a nude image to her Instagram account over the weekend which celebrated her "big, strong, beautiful body".

Graham shared a mirror selfie, where she was posing naked, with the caption: "Nakie big girl."

In the comments section, she interacted with a fan, who said: "I hate that this is seen as 'big girl' I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory.. super sexy and womanly."

Graham responded with: "I hear what you're saying. But if you look at 'big' as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body."

Later, the model also shared a photograph of herself which was taken shortly after she gave birth, where she was wearing just her underwear and cradling her new son. In the post, she celebrated her son's nine-month milestone and thanked the hospital team for making her delivery so smooth.

Graham has never been one to shy away from sharing pictures of her body, celebrating the changes that took place during and after her pregnancy, and consistently putting out a positive message regarding women's bodies, something which fans have praised her for.

