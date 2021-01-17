Ashley Graham bares (nearly) all in body-positive new post: 'I love me, not every day, but most'

Supermodel Ashley Graham, 33, took to Instagram to celebrate her body with a revealing video. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Ashley Graham isn’t afraid to show off her “body-oddy-oddy-oddy.”

The supermodel, 33, who is known for showing off her curves, took to Instagram on Saturday to post a new video of herself stripped down to nothing but gold jewelry and a pair of cleverly disguised black underwear.

Curled up in front of the camera as Kelly Rowland's hit “Crazy” played in the background, Graham used the opportunity to celebrate her form in a declaration of self-love and body positivity.

“I love me, not every day, but most!” she captioned the video, which showed her body cloned into three versions of herself with different filters in place. “Anyways ... Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody,” she said, referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s current mega-hit, “Body.”

Graham’s followers and celebrity friends loved the revealing shots. Mandy Moore replied with a series of starry-eyed smiley faces, while Graham’s celebrity trainer, Kira Stokes, chimed in with “Yaaaaaas.” The sentiments were echoed by several other big names in the fitness and modeling world, who responded with comments like “That body is FIRE!” and “This is perfection.” Rowland herself even stepped in, saying “wit-cho-fine-a**!!! make em go crazy, boo.”

Graham is no stranger to baring it all in front of the camera. In October, she made waves with a nude mirror selfie after hopping out of the shower.

“Nakie big girl,” she captioned the shot, which showed her in the nude with her arms wrapped around her chest.

The mom of one has never been one to shy away from speaking out on body image and expectations. In 2018, when a commenter praised her as a “real woman,” Graham was quick to reply that declaring who is and is not a “real woman” pits women of all shapes and sizes against each other.

“We are all real women,” she wrote on Instagram as a response. “I can’t stand it when I read comments that say, ‘Finally, a real woman.’ No matter your size/shape/amount of cellulite — we are in this together.”

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.