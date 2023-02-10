Ashley Graham just arrived at New York Fashion Week in a killer lewk

Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is officially underway so get ready for a load of stylish celebrity outfits, both on and off the runway. Whether it’s an A-list-filled front row (AKA, FROW) or pap shots between shows, the big names know that this is a week to bring their fashion A-game. And starting us off is Ashley Graham, who just wore an incredible chocolate-toned get-up.

The model stepped out at the Empire State Building overnight repping a fitted brown midi dress featuring ruched detailing, layered underneath a cropped bomber-style jacket. Ashley teamed the monotone look with a pair of white strappy heels and a mega-glam beauty situation. Her hair is pulled back in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, her skin looks absolutely *radiant* accompanied by a classic cat-eye and a glossy lip. Basically, Ashley is serving major 'we're ready for Fashion Week' vibes and this look has me all kinds of excited for what else we're in store for.

Here's Ashley at the top of the building posing for pics and enjoying the view.

Ashley shared more pics of her latest outing on Instagram, along with a sweet caption reflecting on her journey.

"New York has been my home for so many years so this really feels like a full circle moment," writes the model. "Today was my first time actually at the Empire State Building and it means all the more to me to kick off this NYFW celebrating the city that raised me. Screaming ‘GOOD LUCK’ to all of the designers, stylists, models and creatives celebrating their first fashion week 🫶"

Ah I love everything about her/this <33

