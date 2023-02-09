Ashley Graham Defends Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Twins amid People Saying 'How to Feed Your Child'

Ashley Graham stands by her decision to stop breastfeeding her twins.

On Tuesday's episode of The Daily Show, the model spoke with guest host Chelsea Handler about no longer breastfeeding her 13-month-old twin boys, Malachi and Roman.

"There's this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child. With my first kid, I was like, 'I could only breastfeed. This is the right way,' " Graham, 35, said. "Then I had the twins, and I was like, 'I'm not doing this.' "

"This is not working here. Both of you want both of [my breasts]. This is a lot of work," the mom of three, who has previously shared photos on Instagram of her breastfeeding her children, continued.

She then revealed that she stopped breastfeeding her twins when they were five months old and opted for formula, joking: "It felt like I was feeding a nation."

"These little guys are so strong and so happy, so I don't think we should be telling people how they should be feeding their kids," she added.

In September 2022, Graham — who also shares 3-year-old son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin — opened up to PEOPLE about how the feeding "journey with the twins has been an interesting one."

"I thought that I would easily be able to breastfeed without having to think twice about it. I knew that there was going to be a little bit of actual juggling that would have to be implemented because everybody and their mother told me that if I didn't feed the twins at the same time, I was never going to have any time for myself," she explained at the time. "And sure enough, that's exactly what happened. I had to figure out how to do it at the same time.

"I remember telling myself, 'It's okay if you have to use formula. Don't worry. You're not failing as a parent.'

"I just want people to know that there's there's no one size when it comes to feeding your babies," she said. "I have championed all kinds of different bodies in fashion and media to be represented, and that's exactly what I want to do here."