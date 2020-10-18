Ashley Graham bares all in body-positive selfie: 'I love my big strong beautiful body'

Ashley Graham has shared a revealing photo in the spirit of body positivity. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

Ashley Graham is famed for celebrating her curves and postpartum stretch marks. On Sunday, the supermodel and new mom was back at it, baring all in a daring selfie — crossed arms and her bathroom counter offering a bit of cover — posted to Instagram with the simple caption “Nakie big girl.”

Compliments from followers and celebrity fans like Helena Christensen, Emily Ratajkowski and Whitney Cummings soon came rolling in,

But one commenter expressed reservations about Graham being labeled as “big,” prompting a response from the 32-year-old model, who explained that she doesn’t see that term as a negative.

“I hate that this is seen as ‘big girl,” the commenter wrote. “I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory ... super-sexy and womanly.”

“I hear what you’re saying,” Graham replied. “But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. i love my big strong beautiful body. Love you girlie.”

View photos Graham walked the Etro red carpet during Milan Fashion Week last month. (Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) More

Graham, who welcomed son Isaac in January, has previously spoken out about being praised as a “real woman” because of her body, arguing that it pits women of all shapes and sizes against each other.

“We are all real women,” she wrote in an Instagram post in 2018. “I can’t stand it when I read comments that say, ‘Finally, a real woman.’ No matter your size/shape/amount of cellulite — we are in this together.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.