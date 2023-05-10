Ashley Christensen’s Raleigh cocktail bar is set to reopen after 3 years closed

Closed since the beginning of the pandemic, Ashley Christensen’s subterranean cocktail bar is set to make its return.

Marked by a street-level door and a black and white neon sign, Fox Liquor Bar has been one of Raleigh’s most popular cocktail bars since it opened more than a decade ago.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Christensen closed Fox as most restaurants and bars in North Carolina did the same. Situated in a windowless underground space, Fox remained closed even as North Carolina eased and eventually lifted COVID restrictions on bars.

This week, Christensen announced on social media that it was time for Fox to reopen.

The official grand reopening date is May 19.

“It’s been a long time in the re-making but I’m so excited that Fox Liquor Bar is reopening next week,” Christensen posted on Instagram. “Sneak peek here but really you should come check it out for yourself. Very grateful to the many folks who have helped us get it back in shape! Cheers.”

Christensen punctuated the post with a fox emoji.

Fox is named for Christensen’s father, Robert, whose nickname was “Fox,” and is often cited by the chef as cultivating her love and appreciation for food early in life, through his stories of great meals on the road and cherished meals at home. He passed away in early 2021.

Fox reopens after more than three years of hibernation, with new drinks, snacks and some remodeling.

The bar has long been a Raleigh hotspot for cocktail enthusiasts who descend into Fox via stairs off a side door on Martin Street, just below Beasley’s Chicken + Honey.