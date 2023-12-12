Ashley Cain discusses grief in powerful The Real Full Monty scene

ITV

Note: This article discusses the loss of a child.

Ashley Cain has discussed his grief on The Real Full Monty following the death of his daughter.

The former professional footballer and Ex on the Beach star is appearing on the latest series of the ITV reality show, which sees celebrities perform a nude dance to raise money for charity.

Ashley and partner Safiyya Vorajee lost their daughter Azaylia in April 2021, with the eight-month-old baby tragically passing away after battling leukaemia.

Ashley opened up about his experiences in a tender moment on the show, saying: “I’ve got a lot of demons and I’m angry. What happened to my daughter and what she had to go through, I suppress it a lot all the time.

“Becoming a father was by far my proudest moment and greatest achievement. That little girl completely changed my life – for once I felt like I was complete. After she was diagnosed with leukaemia, we went from thinking our life had just begun to the verge of it being the end.

“One morning, me and Safiyya had a sense that it would be [Azaylia’s] last morning. We wrapped our arms around her and counted her last breaths. I couldn’t see a reason or a point for me to be on this Earth anymore.

“I just thought for once in my life, because of her, I want to be the best person I can be. And I want to achieve some amazing things because I want her to know it was because of her,” he tearfully concluded as he hugged co-star Ben Cohen.

‘I just thought, for once in my life because of her, I want to be the best person I can be.’ ❤️#TheRealFullMonty #AshleyCain pic.twitter.com/pLnbnWl5HI — ITV (@ITV) December 11, 2023

The emotional clip drew responses from viewers, with one fan writing on X: “He’s been through the worst kind of trauma, losing a baby to cancer is heartbreaking, he’s doing his baby girl proud. I wish him & Safiyya happiness & the strength to live through this pain, it’s what Azaylia would have wanted.”

Ashley and Ben are joined on The Real Full Monty by Pete Wicks, Ella Vaday, Gemma Collins, Julia Bradbury, Paul Burrell, Sherrie Hewson, Vanessa Bauer and Victoria Ekanoye, with the group being led by hosts Coleen Nolan and Ashley Banjo.

The Real Full Monty airs on ITV1.

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support , or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer .





