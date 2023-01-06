Ashley Benson's bedhead hair is such a January mood

A lot of the time, what gets referred to as bedhead is practically an insult to beds. They had no involvement in the tousled, sexy, I-most-definitely-did-not-wake-up-like-this-hairstyles we see on social media. Now, while we love a bit of faux bedhead, we really appreciate Ashley Benson sharing the real deal on Instagram.

It's such a January mood. Because people say twixmas is a blur, but what is January? This freakishly long month where everyone either stumbles through to get to a real month, or is at home on a New Years' resolution health/work/growth kick.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress wore her bleach blonde lob hair unbrushed and messy, knotted and sticking up. Parting where? And in the caption she wrote the profound mantra; "Sweats. All. Day. Everyday." Capturing the spirit of the people and a hard relate.

Pairing that mop of hair with sweats, a fluffy jumper, glasses on; for once a celebs 'real' post actually resembles something I recognise from my version of 'reality'. I mean minus that incredible bathroom. And the fact Ashley still looks absolutely gorgeous with her bedhead hair – because I'm pretty sure this is not quite how I look in goblin mode.

Swiping through the rest of the snaps, the bathroom is paired with an equally enviable wardrobe in which we spy an impressive trainer collection in the back corner. Well, you need something to wear with sweats everyday.

And just to make sure we didn't think she only wore sweats at home, Ashley finished the trio of pics with one of her taking her sweats on a little day trip in the car. Her hood is up, and there's a beanie involved, so we can't confirm if the bedhead made it out the house too...

