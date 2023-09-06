Ashley Benson Sells Historic L.A. Mansion Within Days of 'Architectural Digest' Home Tour

Weeks after the 'Pretty Little Liars' alum invited 'Architectural Digest' to tour her Los Angeles listing, Benson sold the property for $8.5 million

Architectural Digest

Ashley Benson is moving up and out!

Weeks after the Pretty Little Liars star, 33, invited Architectural Digest to tour her Los Angeles listing, the actress sold the property for $8.5 million.

The 4.825-square-foot mansion, located in a gated community within the neighborhood of Los Feliz, boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was first listed for sale in July, with an asking price of $9.49 million, far more than what Benson paid when she purchased the property in 2020 for $4.5 million, according to multiple reports.

The official property listing notes that the estate sits on a cul-de-sac and enjoys 360-degree views of Downtown L.A., Griffith Park, and The Observatory, adding that the home is the "perfect blend of the original charm with updates that will take your breath away, without compromising any of the historical integrity" of this space.



During her three years of ownership, Benson put effort into an extensive remodel, telling Architectural Digest during a behind-the-scenes tour of the property in the publication’s YouTube series Open Door that she'd “always wanted to live in a house that felt like I was on permanent vacation.”

“When I’m outside, I just feel like I’m in Italy, in Barcelona — anywhere that puts me outside of being in L.A.,” she told AD.

The 1930s home was designed by architect Arthur Rowland Kelly, who also designed the Playboy Mansion. When Benson saw a redesign of the space from her interior designer Nicole Gordon and architect John Farrace, she explained that while the property was “very old ... I really had to be open-minded [about] the potential."

“She really wanted to respect the architecture and the integrity of the house,” Gordon told AD of Benson. “We both felt it was really special that she was [only] the third owner and that there hadn’t been a lot of bad additions.”

While there are plenty of period features that remain, Benson's upgrades, which include a speakeasy and hair salon, were very specific to her tastes.

The green kitchen cabinetry was inspired by the color palette featured in the Ralph Lauren restaurant the Polo Bar, while Benson covered the dining room from floor to ceiling in black paint and black furnishings.

The primary bedroom has a dry bar set up with bottles of whiskey. “It just felt like I was away somewhere in a hotel,” she said, before opening a drawer to reveal that “it’s mainly just for candy.”



In early July, Benson announced her engagement to oil heir Brandon Davis, having first been spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game in January 2023. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in February.

Davis' grandfather was billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, who built his wealth through lucrative business deals in both oil and entertainment.

Before Davis, 44, Benson was previously linked to rapper G-Eazy. She also dated actress and model Cara Delevingne for two years.



