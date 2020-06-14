Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands While Out Shopping in L.A.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy showed some public displays of affection during a recent outing.

While out on a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Sunday, the pair was photographed holding hands as they left the store.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, rocked a pair of black shorts paired with a white T-shirt and a sweater wrapped around her waist. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a black bandana.

Meanwhile, the rapper, 31, also rocked a leisurely look with training shorts, a black t-shirt and baseball cap.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Benson has been spending time with G-Eazy following her split from ex Cara Delevingne. While their time together is more than just friendly "it feels like just a fling for now," the source said. "She's getting over a breakup."

That same month, the actress was spotted kissing the “No Limit” hitmaker while riding in a car together as they picked up food from The Apple Pan in Los Angeles. A video of the pair was shared on social media, showing Benson lean over from behind the wheel and kissing G-Eazy, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

After the footage went viral, Delevingne stepped up to defend Benson on social media, telling fans they had no right to hate on her ex-girlfriend.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” the British supermodel, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Benson reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji and tagging Delevingne.

The former couple split in April after nearly two years of dating, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in May.

That same month, Benson and G-Eazy collaborated together on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," which the rapper posted it to his YouTube page on April 21.

Both stars have been tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.