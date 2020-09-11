Ashley Banjo’s wife speaks out as complaints over Diversity's 'BGT' routine pass 10,000

Ashley Banjo’s wife has expressed her pride in her husband, as complaints for Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-themed routine on Britain’s Got Talent soar past 10,000.

The dance troupe’s emotional performance on the ITV show at the weekend included references to the death of George Floyd and saw a figure in police uniform place their knee on Banjo’s neck.

While there was a lot of praise for the routine, there were also complaints and some people claimed it was “too politicised”.

Read more: Alesha Dixon backs Diversity after BGT dance sparks complaints

According to reports, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has now received more than 10,000 complaints about the episode. The majority relate to Diversity.

It has also been reported that it has become the second most complained about TV moment of the decade. It is only behind Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, which saw actress Roxanne Pallett wrongly accuse Ryan Thomas of punching her.

Banjo’s wife Francesca has now chimed in, telling her Instagram followers how proud she is of her husband and saying she would show the performance to the couple’s children one day.

View photos Diversity performed a dance inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement on 'Britain's Got Talent'. (Syco/Thames) More

“On Saturday @ashleybanjogram and @diversity_official performed this routine on @bgt, 11 years after winning the show,” she wrote.

“To call this a ‘dance routine’ is an understatement to say the least. This piece was a take on the unprecedented events of 2020, from Covid 19 to BLM, from clapping for carers as a nation to coming together in our own families and finding the light in the darkest of times.

“Some may find this uncomfortable, may feel it inappropriate, but shying away from issues is not going to bring about the change that is so long overdue.”

She went on: “Watching this I could not be prouder of my husband; Rose and Micah will watch this and when they are old enough to understand they will be proud that their Dad created something so poignant and used his voice to stand up for what is right.

“We are one race, the human race.”

Read more: Ashley Banjo speaks out after reaction to Diversity dance routine

Many stars – including BGT judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden – have also expressed their support for Banjo and co amid the backlash.