Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers US Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India?

Australian star tennis player Ashleigh Barty defeated Clara Tauson on Thursday to enter the third-round match at the US Open 2021. World No.1 will now compete against America's Shelby Rogers in the Women's Singles match on September 5, Sunday. The match will begin at 4:30 am IST and will be live telecasted on Disney + Hotstar. The live streaming details of the third-round match are given below.

Check Out the US Open Schedule:

