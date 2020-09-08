Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out of French Open 2020 Due to Travel Restrictions, Says ‘My Family & My Team Will Always Remain My Priority’

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not travel to French Open 2020 to defend her title and has pulled out of the tournament in Paris. The decision was taken considering the fact that there have been travel restrictions and also that the menace of the coronavirus is not curbed. Secondly, it is her lack of preparation for the mega-event that does not actually allow her to participate in the tournament. Barty issued a statement for pulling out of the French Open and said that her team and family will always. The statement further mentioned that she is disappointed with the way things have turned out for her on a professional front. French Open 2020 to Allow Up to 60% Spectators Inside Stadium Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

World number one is now looking out for pre-season and the summer in Australia."It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again,” said Barty in a statement.

The French Open 2020 will begin from September 21 2020 and the finals of the Roland Garros will be held on October 11 2020. The French Open has allowed the fans to watch the proceedings of the game in the stadiums. A maximum of 5,000 spectators can watch the proceeding of the match in one day. Wearing maks is compulsory for the fans for anyone beyond the age of 11. The seating arrangement would have a gap of one seat in between keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

