The Ashes weather: Rain threatens England hopes of victory in London

England have been left frustrated once again by the weather as rain impacts the fifth Ashes Test at the Kia Oval.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja batted magnificently to guide the tourists to 135/0.

But as both sides took drinks at 2:42pm on day four, the rain was deemed heavy enough for the covers to come on and suspend play.

FOLLOW LIVE - The Ashes: England vs Australia score and latest updates in fifth Test at the Oval

Chasing 384 to secure a 3-1 series win, England still require 10 wickets, with Stuart Broad confirming he will retire at the end of the Test.

But with rain included in the weather forecast over the next 24 hours, England’s chances have been hit.

The BBC forecast has suggested an 84 percent chance of rain through to 5pm, 98 percent chance of rain for the following hour and 90 percent chance of rain through to 7pm and the close of play.

The BBC forecast also reads: “Rain will turn patchier and lighter later in the afternoon and by the evening.”

Monday is also likely to have rain, but it's more promising, with the BBC forecast reading: “Tomorrow looks to see further showers during the early morning, but these are set to be light. As the day progresses, these will tend to clear away, and sunshine will widely develop.”

The Met Office suggests London will be hit by 16-32mm/hour of rain from 4:30pm, but by 5pm it says there will be less than 0.5 mm/hour of rain.

The Met Office forecast reads: “Further rain overnight persisting widely until Monday afternoon. Then sunny spells and showers. Remaining blustery. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”

The only times there is more than a 10 percent chance of rain on Monday, according to the Met Office, is at 10am (50 percent) and 3pm (40 percent), respectively.

AccuWeather says there is just a 40 percent chance of rain from 5pm and 34 percent chance of rain from 6pm. AccuWeather's forecast for Monday shows a 25 percent chance of rain throughout the morning and afternoon overall.

But AccuWeather’s hourly forecast for Monday has a seven percent chance of rain or less for each hour during the day’s scheduled play.