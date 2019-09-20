Tim Paine's hilarious Nathan Lyon-inspired swimwear choice exposed by wife

Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon have gone their separate ways after Australia’s Ashes campaign, but the latter is still clearly in the skipper’s heart.

Paine is unwinding with his young family in France after a four-month tour of England that took in the World Cup and Ashes.

Wife Bonnie has been posting a number of happy snaps on social media, showing Tim relaxing with kids Milla and Charlie.

But she’s also exposed his interesting choice of swimwear.

In one picture, Paine can be seen sporting a pair of bright blue speedos.

And in another she showed how Paine has a photo of Lyon right on the front of them.

“Tim wore these all day. Think he’s having some serious withdrawals,” she wrote.

Tim Paine's speedos have a pic of Nathan Lyon on the front. Image: Bonnie Paine/Instagram

Paine reveals secret injury

On Wednesday, Paine revealed he suffered a broken thumb in the fifth Ashes Test and played through the pain.

The Australian skipper’s batting performances have come under fire throughout his time in charge of the national side, but may have had an excuse at The Oval.

"My thumb was broken towards the end of that Test but it is not displaced, so I should be right to get back into training early," Paine wrote in a column for The Australian on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when he suffered the injury or whether it’s the same thumb Paine has had multiple surgeries on throughout his career.

Tim Paine and the Aussies celebrate retaining the Ashes. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Paine also revealed Peter Siddle played through a painful hip injury suffered on the opening day of the Test.

"Peter Siddle tore a hip flexor bowling on the first morning," Paine wrote.

"He has copped a bit of criticism for not bowling as well as he we know he can, but the team knows just how heroic he was.

“A lot of other people wouldn’t have bowled again in the match, but he pushed on because he didn’t want to leave Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to do extra work.”

