Ashes score LIVE: Travis Head makes century as Australia build big lead over England on day 2 of 1st Test

Australia have lost half of their side after quick wickets of David Warner and Camron Green post tea break.

Australian opener David Warner looked set for a big score at tea on Day 2 but went unlucky when he was dismissed off a slower bowl by Ollie Robinson for 94.

Camron Green was cleaned up the very next ball by Robinson, who was set for a hat-trick but Alex Carey played the ball well.

Earlier in the day, the Baggy Greens didn’t get to a good start. They lost their opener Marcus Harris cheaply. But Australia comfortably went past England’s modest total of 147. Thanks to Warner and Labuschagne who tailored a 156 runs stand before the latter was dismissed.

All eyes were on the new vice captain Steve Smith but he was also sent to the pavillion.

Warner had some luck driving his way as he was let-off as Ben Stokes had overstepped to be denied the wicket after knocking his off stump early in the day.

Australia is down by six wickets as their lead nears three digits.

Ashes 2021 - Australia 332/7: Travis Head hit by Mark Wood beamer after making century

07:16 , Jack Rathborn

That's a beamer from Wood, it cannons off Head's glove and up to his chin, he's up and appears OK, but a shocking moment.

Ashes 2021 - Australia 325/7: Travis Head brings up century

07:11 , Jack Rathborn

Travis Head brings up his hundred, a fine knock, he’s made 102 off 86 balls following a fine punch down the ground.

An innings that puts the hosts in control of this first Test at the Gabba.

England already 179 runs behind now...

Three figures for Travis Head! 💯



What an innings it has been 👏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/yPrrjRUmBU — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 9, 2021

Joe Root takes down Cummins

06:52 , Shweta Sharma

Australian captain Cummins was highly disappointed after his wicket was taken by English captain Root. Root gets the stunning victory in the battle of captains.

It’s 306-7 with a lead of 159 runs.

Captain gets captain. Root gets Cummins. Australia 7-306 #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

Ollie Robinson leaves the field

06:46 , Shweta Sharma

Jack Leach is covering for Ollie Robinson after he signalled for a substitute twirling his hands.

Robinson seems to have developed a cramp but this doesn’t look good for England as Leach’s earlier 10 overs have cost 80.

Ben Stokes, who is also in on the field despite his injury, also does not look in great shape.

Ollie Robinson took two wickets in a row to bring out debutant Alex Carey to face the hat-trick ball! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dt4JOtTNY4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

Australia 272-6

06:37 , Shweta Sharma

Head 61, and Cummins 4, have steadied the ship for Australia with a partnership of 38 runs. Head looks in form, swatting fours from his bat. It's 72 over now with 127 runs lead.

Travis Head gets a nasty hit in the arm

06:23 , Shweta Sharma

Head missed the ball by Wood and got it on his arm instead, but he turned away the final delivery for a single. He had to go to the dressing room after the bad hit on the arm.

Head returns to the field after drinks break. Head has hit half-century and scored an impressive 52 at 52 balls.

Travis Head getting some medical attention and a drink after this blow to the arm #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bctgP7ml7F — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

Chris Woakes breaks the partnership, dismisses Carey

05:57 , Shweta Sharma

Carey has been dismissed by Woakes at 12 runs as England turns the game around. First-time test Captain Pat Cummins on the field now to steady the ship.

Head at 29 as Australia leads with 89 runs, 139-6.

Watch how Robinson got Green

05:20 , Shweta Sharma

A beauty from Ollie Robinson first up to Cameron Green.#Ashespic.twitter.com/ndqpEvLa1v — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 9, 2021

Fifth wicket down for Australia

05:15 , Shweta Sharma

Robbinson is a step away from hattrick after he took down Warner and stumped Cameron Green on his first bowl. Robinson's hat-trick ball was full and straight but Alex Carey played it well.

Australia at 196-5 with a lead of 49 runs.

Warner dismissed before century

05:09 , Shweta Sharma

In a big loss to Aussies, Warner has been knocked out on the brink of his century. Warner was just six runs away from his century before he was dismissed.

Steve Smith caught out in third wicket

04:43 , Shweta Sharma

Wood scalps his first wicket of the innings with Steve Smith’s wicket to break Aussie’s momentum. England finally have some wind in their sails now.

Australia 193-3 at tea break as David Warner nears century.

Wicket! Labuschagne knocked down

04:14 , Shweta Sharma

Australia suffered second loss for the day after Labuschagne was dismissed by Leach. Got him at good form as Labuschagne has just hit a six. Australia is now at 170-2.

Labuschagne gone for a well-compiled 74, dismissed cutting to backward point after being in full control #Ashes pic.twitter.com/wEmTypjuwo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

Australia start to build a lead

04:02 , Shweta Sharma

Australia is swiftly building a score with a lead of 11 runs after finishing the chase score set by England on day one. At 46th over Aussies are at 158-1.Warner 77, Labuschagne 68

England vs Australia - summary of the first Test so far

03:47 , Shweta Sharma

After an embarrassing day one of the first game of the Ashes series, England is again having a frustrating morning as Australia is comfortably closing to the score set by the guests at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia continues to dominate the innings with Marnus Labuschagne (56) and David Warner (64) leading the charge with 140 runs at just one loss after lunch.

England made a strong start when Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply in just the fifth over. But since then the closest England came to a second wicket was when Stokes forced his fourth delivery through Warner’s defences on 17, clipping his off stump via the front pad, but his conspicuously muted celebrations suggested he already feared what was about to come.

Sure enough, replays showed he had overstepped and the left-handed opener was called back to resume his innings.

03:45 , Shweta Sharma

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane.