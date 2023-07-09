Ashes player ratings: Jonny Bairstow risks the drop while Mitchell Starc gives England new problems

As well as a host of dropped catches, Bairstow had a match to forget with the bat - GETTY IMAGES/Stu Forster

England beat Australia by three wickets at Headingley, pegging back Australia’s lead in the five-match series to 2-1. Here’s how we rated both sets of players after another rollercoaster Test.

England

Zak Crawley – 7/10

33 & 44

Again his average doesn’t look good yet his two innings were gold-dust, worth 50-plus, giving England early momentum when Australia were not expecting a counter attack from the off.

Ben Duckett – 5/10

2 & 23

His mettle is unquestionable, partly because his catching has been flawless, near or far from the bat, but he was not at home batting on the fastest pitch of his Test career.

Harry Brook – 9/10

3 & 75

Demoted to his natural No 5 position, his second innings was that of a young master until that moment of indecision. Otherwise he was spot-on in judging that run-chase.

Joe Root – 5/10

19 & 21

Since he got himself stumped at Edgbaston, he has been confounded by Pat Cummins and his short-pitched bowling. And another critical drop at first slip when Mitch Marsh had made 12.

Jonny Bairstow – 4/10

12 & 5; 4 dismissals

His wicketkeeping still leaves so much to be desired, and so does his batting at the moment. Two high-risk and wild drives before he had played himself in. One last chance or time for Ben Foakes?

Ben Stokes – 9/10

80 & 13; did not bowl

Was it bad luck in his second innings, or does he tend to turn the bat face when he plays legside instead of defending towards mid-on? No matter really. His 80 kept England in the series.

Moeen Ali – 6/10

21 & 5; 0-40 & 2-34

Not quite an allrounder’s contributions with the bat but what a bonus his two wickets were, and to have Steve Smith for his 200th was due reward for this Test comeback.

Chris Woakes – 9/10

3-73 & 3-68; 10 & 32*

A calm head at No 8 to see England home, and six wickets, made a superb comeback after well more than a year away. Deserved to reach his 100th Test wicket in England, averaging a mere 22.

Mark Wood – 10/10

5-34 & 2-66; 24 & 16*

Superlative express bowling put the wind up Australia and made the difference between the two attacks. Superlative hitting revived England’s first innings then took them over the line.

Stuart Broad – 8/10

2-58 & 3-45; 7 & did not bat

He keeps going steadily towards Ian Botham’s record for the most Test wickets against Australia, on 145 to Botham’s 148. His pin-point bouncers are a key weapon.

Ollie Robinson – 4/10

0-38 & did not bowl; 5* & did not bat

A nondescript game and a back spasm probably spell the end of his series but that is why Ben Stokes wanted eight pace bowlers on top, of which he has now used six.

Australia

David Warner – 4/10

4 & 1

To be dropped after Stuart Broad dismissed him for the 17th time? Probably not, as Old Trafford is likely to be as quick as Headingley, prioritising slip fielding, and his deputy Marcus Harris is no grabber.

Usman Khawaja – 6/10

13 & 43

Like his counterpart Ben Duckett, Khawaja was less at home on a quicker pitch. His booming straight drive against Mark Wood, which he missed, will live long in photo apps.

Marnus Labuschagne – 5/10

21 & 33

Still tinkering and searching for fluency, but still chipping in a 20 and 30. He will go big soon - or has Mark Wood’s extra pace spooked him? Fine mid-off fielding.

Steve Smith – 6/10

22 & 2

Test cricket is so much easier when Smith is dismissed cheaply twice, yet he still contributed five catches in an innings, equalling the Test record, everywhere from slip to long-leg.

Travis Head – 8/10

39 & 77

Two pivotal innings, as England did nothing but bounce him, and he grew so rapidly that his hitting became Stokesian. Next time England might try Plan A of pitching up first.

Mitchell Marsh – 8/10

118 & 28; 1-9 & 1-23

To come in, replacing Cameron Green, after almost four years out of Test cricket, and score a blockbuster hundred was masterful. Pretty sharp too. Undroppable.

Alex Carey – 7/10

8 & 5; 5 dismissals

Again he holds on to almost everything, amid all the booing and chanting, and outshines his counterpart as keeper. The noise seemed to affect his batting though.

Mitchell Starc – 8/10

2-59 & 5-78; 2 & 16

A titanic performance almost dragged England down. Once again England can only be grateful that he was selected for only one Test in 2019. Magnificent in defeat.

Pat Cummins – 8/10

6-91 & 1-77; 0 & 1

He and Starc are world-class - way above the rest of the Australian pace bowlers - but by not trusting his spinner earlier in England’s second innings he ran out of gas at the climax.

Todd Murphy – 5/10

1-36 & 0-13; 13 & 11

Has the makings of Nathan Lyon’s successor but Pat Cummins did not trust him on the final day, as he would have trusted Lyon. England have exploited Lyon’s injury.

Scott Boland – 5/10

0-35 & 0-49; 0* & 0*

Has lost his radar during this series and is firing too many down legside, which as a mere fast-medium bowler he cannot afford to do. Surely to be replaced by Josh Hazlewood at Old Trafford.