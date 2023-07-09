The Ashes player ratings: How England and Australia fared in Third Test at Headingley

Man of the match: Wood’s return helped give England their first win (Getty Images)

England’s hopes of an epic Ashes comeback are alive after Ben Stokes’s side claimed a three-wicket victory over Australia at Headingley to claw the series scoreline back to 2-1.

Here’s how both teams rated...

England

Zak Crawley 5

33 & 44

The series continues to follow the trend of his Test career. Looked a million dollars in second innings in particular, surviving tricky evening spell and getting back in on day four, only to fall to Marsh for second time in match when starting to motor.

Ben Duckett 4

2 & 23

Huge contribution at Lord’s but less so here. Tucked up and played a shot that wasn’t on when helping through to Carey. Important that he and Crawley got through to close on day three, and gave chase early impetus, but then trapped by Starc and burnt a review.

Harry Brook 8

3 & 75

Experiment at No3 didn’t get off the ground but played a superb innings to guide England’s chase before falling in sight of the line. Took a screaming catch on third day that should have been Bairstow’s running back from short-leg.

Joe Root 3

19 & 21, 0-4

Hasn’t looked himself in the last two Tests and vulnerability against Cummins is becoming a concern. Fell to Australia’s captain in both innings here, including just before lunch on day four in what might’ve been a key blow to chase.

Jonny Bairstow 2

12 & 5

Came into this Test on his home ground seeking retribution after feeling wronged at Lord’s but had a bit of a shocker. Continues to struggle behind the stumps, with eight missed chances of varying difficulties across three Tests, including a terrible drop of Head in first innings. No impact with the bat.

Bairstow could enact revenge after the controversy at Lord’s (AP)

Ben Stokes 8

80 & 13

Yet another match-saving innings batting with the tail, taking England close to first innings parity when Australia might have been left in command. Strangled down the leg-side in the chase - a reminder he can’t do it all every time. Selections proved masterstrokes.

Moeen Ali 6

21 & 5, 0-40 & 2-34

Reached 200 Test wickets with absolute gifts from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on a pitch offering no turn. Bowled a superb, miserly spell of 17 overs on day two that kept a depleted attack from folding. Promoted to No3 in second innings but bowled for five.

Chris Woakes 8

10 & 32, 3-73 & 3-68

A superb return. Took five wickets, all of specialist batters and those of Carey and Marsh after rain delay on day three were vital in cracking game open. Then carried England home in chase even as last specialist batter fell, striking winning runs.

Mark Wood 9

24 & 16, 5-34 & 2-66

Where have you been? Spell on the first morning was simply sensational, touching 96.5mph. Claimed best home figures of 5-34, then three more wickets in second innings. Cameo of 24 off eight balls shifted momentum after lunch on day two, before boshing Australian hopes of late twist with another blast on day four. Man of the match.

Stuart Broad 7

7, 2-58 & 3-45

Playing his fourth Test of the summer but continues to deliver. Started England’s brilliant first morning with Warner’s wicket and had his bunny again in the second. Finished Australia off with high-class seam on day three.

Ollie Robinson N/A

5*, 0-38

Wicketless in 11 overs before suffering a back spasm during his 12th and unable to bowl again. Not quite clear why England persisted with him in the field.

Australia

David Warner 2

4 & 1

Followed an encouraging Test at Lord’s with his poorest of the tour and for the first time in the series, questions over his place are lingering. No surprise to see opener struggle with more movement on offer, nor fall twice to Broad. Good in the slips.

Usman Khawaja 5

13 & 43

Done for pace by Wood in the first innings having never looked comfortable but again frustrated England in the second. Has now faced more than 900 balls in the series, though this was his least productive Test.

Marnus Labuschagne 5

21 & 33

Actually looked in better touch at the start of his innings but is still struggling badly to make any real impact on the series. Threw away his wicket on day two when Australia might have had foot on English throat, out slog sweeping Moeen. Largely superb in the field.

Steve Smith 4

22 & 2

Could not believe it when DRS showed a feather behind to Broad in first innings, then got out in the most uncharacteristic fashion imaginable in the second. A magnet in the field, took five catches in the first innings.

Travis Head 7

39 & 77

Played the unfamiliar role of anchor in the partnership of 155 with Marsh that rescued Australia on day one, then smashed England all around the park in 77 that saw tourists post a competitive total.

Mitchell Marsh 8

118 & 28, 1-9 & 1-23

Loves playing against England. Four years on from his last Test outing, scored his third hundred, the previous two coming against the same opponents. Striking in run-a-ball 118 was extraordinary. Got Crawley in both innings. Will surely keep his place.

Marsh scored his third hundred against England (AP)

Alex Carey 5

8 & 5

Again stalked by controversy, this time in a bizarre row over haircut payment. Had a poor Test with the bat but continues to be nigh-on flawless with the gloves, though he did put down tough Wood chance late on.

Mitchell Starc 8

2 & 16, 2-59 & 5-78

Australia’s strike bowler delivered in a big way on the final day, taking five-for to almost single-handedly keep England in check. Batted well alongside Head in second innings, too.

Pat Cummins 7

0 & 1, 6-91 & 1-77

Skipper was outstanding in the first innings to leave England reeling and looks to have Root’s number, which is a boon for his side. Expensive in the second innings, though, and some strange decisions with fields late in the chase. Struggled against Wood’s pace.

Todd Murphy 4

13 & 11, 1-36 & 0-13

Took inevitable treatment from a charging Stokes before finishing with the consolation of his wicket. Largely ignored by his captain in the chase. One sensational bit of work on the boundary and showed he can handle himself with the bat.

Scott Boland 3

0* & 0*, 0-35 & 0-49

Brought into the team here but could well be straight back out of it in Manchester having gone wicketless, although was not quite as costly as at Edgbaston.